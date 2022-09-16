George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Demon reunite for new Ocean movie

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon will reunite for another Ocean movie, 15 years after the last installment, according to what was published by the British newspaper “The Sun”. The film would be titled “Ocean’s 14,” despite the actors previously promising that “Ocean’s 13” would be the last film in the franchise.

“Rumors of a movie starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years, but the timing wasn’t right and their packed schedules meant it just wasn’t possible. Finally, the right team for the job has come together in a trying to make it a big hit and the top stars thought it would be a lot of fun to revisit. The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was too good an opportunity to pass up,” a source told the British newspaper. Related news

The first film in the franchise, “Ocean’s Eleven,” followed Danny Ocean (George) and Rusty Ryan (Brad) as they plot a $160 million heist on casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), a new couple from Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts).

The film, released in 2001, grossed $450 million at the box office and was followed by two sequels. Also, “Ocean’s Eight,” a spin-off with an all-female cast led by Sandra Bullock, premiered in 2018.

Talk of an “Ocean’s 14” movie happened in the past, but plans were canceled after the death of Bernie Mac, who played Frank Catton, in 2008. Castmate Don Cheadle said: “We were talking about it, And then Bernie passed away, and very quickly we said, ‘No, we don’t want to do it.

However, Matt Damon expressed interest in another movie during an interview on Good Morning America last year, but said the future of the franchise rested with its director Steven Soderbergh.

“It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story. We’ve lost a couple of our members so we’d have to figure it out, we’re a frazzled gang now.” Matt was referring to actor Carl Reiner, who played Saul Bloom in the franchise, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 98.

ABC