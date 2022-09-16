Entertainment

George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Demon reunite for new Ocean movie

James


George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon will reunite for another Ocean movie, 15 years after the last installment, according to what was published by the British newspaper “The Sun”. The film would be titled “Ocean’s 14,” despite the actors previously promising that “Ocean’s 13” would be the last film in the franchise.

“Rumors of a movie starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years, but the timing wasn’t right and their packed schedules meant it just wasn’t possible. Finally, the right team for the job has come together in a trying to make it a big hit and the top stars thought it would be a lot of fun to revisit. The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was too good an opportunity to pass up,” a source told the British newspaper.

The first film in the franchise, “Ocean’s Eleven,” followed Danny Ocean (George) and Rusty Ryan (Brad) as they plot a $160 million heist on casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), a new couple from Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts).

