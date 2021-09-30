News

George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple With Jon Watts Directing

George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple With Jon Watts Directing (Thursday 30 September 2021)

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt With Jon Watts Directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources With knowledge of the Project. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce With Clooney‘s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment producing. The article comes from City Roma News.
The Queen Helen Mirren in Bari: “Men, don’t take us for granted”. And Zalone arrives

Then Checco shared with the public his very personal motivation for the recognition, which is Mirren’s love for Puglia, because it is easy for George Clooney love your villa on the lake …

Tom Cruise, double knockout: Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Star Trek captain Kirk fly into space before him

… so far the film that has come closest to these scenarios is Cuaron’s magnificent ‘Gravity’, with George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, who had been able to draw on the archive of the films above …

Checco Zalone – Helen Mirren, duet at the Bif & st

‘We have other Hollywood stars in Italy, George Clooney on Lake Como, Leonardo Di Caprio in Verona, and Helen Mirren in Tricase,’ continued the Apulian actor. Elen Mirren as ‘Cinderella’ co …

Checco Zalone unexpectedly meets his vacinada Helen Mirren at Bif & st

“I went to buy a panzerotto and then I went to say hello to Helen”. Checco Zalone lights up the Petruzzelli theater in Bari in a hilarious moment that seemed prepared and instead it all started by chance …







