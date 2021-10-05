George Clooney comments on Brad Pitt’s hiring in thriller Apple: “He was the cheapest actor on the market”

George Clooney returns to tease Brad Pitt, with whom he will soon share the set of the new Apple thriller directed by Jon Watts, calling him ‘the cheapest actor available’.

George Clooney always has the joke ready when it comes to the friend Brad Pitt enough to define it “thecheapest player on the market“when it came to commenting on the new collaboration coming in the Apple thriller directed by Jon Watts.

The smile of Brad Pitt, best actor at the 2020 Golden Globes, for Once upon a time in … Hollywood

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will star in a thriller, still untitled, written and directed by Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man saga for Marvel / Sony. At the heart of the story, two lone solvers have to do the same job. As anticipated by Deadline, the two should receive a millionaire compensation.

Jon Watts will be involved as writer, director and producer, while the two actors will also be producers through Smokeouse Pictures And Plan B Entertainment. Apple has recently won the rights to the new film in an auction. Motivating the new collaboration that promises to be a millionaire, George Clooney joked about his friend Brad Pitt, explaining that “it was obviously the cheapest of the available actors”.

Loading... Advertisements

George Clooney and the joke on Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep: “I told him many years later”

Clooney went on to add: “He’s a friend of mine and we have a lot of fun together. I can’t wait”.

George Clooney is currently busy promoting The Tender Bar, his new directorial effort starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 7th.