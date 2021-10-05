News

George Clooney comments on Brad Pitt’s hiring in thriller Apple: “He was the cheapest actor on the market”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

George Clooney returns to tease Brad Pitt, with whom he will soon share the set of the new Apple thriller directed by Jon Watts, calling him ‘the cheapest actor available’.

George Clooney always has the joke ready when it comes to the friend Brad Pitt enough to define it “thecheapest player on the market“when it came to commenting on the new collaboration coming in the Apple thriller directed by Jon Watts.

Golden Globe 2020 Brad Pitt

The smile of Brad Pitt, best actor at the 2020 Golden Globes, for Once upon a time in … Hollywood

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will star in a thriller, still untitled, written and directed by Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man saga for Marvel / Sony. At the heart of the story, two lone solvers have to do the same job. As anticipated by Deadline, the two should receive a millionaire compensation.

Jon Watts will be involved as writer, director and producer, while the two actors will also be producers through Smokeouse Pictures And Plan B Entertainment. Apple has recently won the rights to the new film in an auction. Motivating the new collaboration that promises to be a millionaire, George Clooney joked about his friend Brad Pitt, explaining that “it was obviously the cheapest of the available actors”.

Loading...
Advertisements

George Clooney and the joke on Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep: “I told him many years later”

Clooney went on to add: “He’s a friend of mine and we have a lot of fun together. I can’t wait”.

George Clooney is currently busy promoting The Tender Bar, his new directorial effort starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 7th.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
806
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
792
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
790
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
779
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
778
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
765
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top