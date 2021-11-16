George Clooney comments on Brandon Lee’s death and the incident on the set of Rust: “They make me furious”

The incident on the set of Rust prompted George Clooney to rethink the death of his friend Brandon Lee, his commentary on the fatalities that occurred on the set is ferocious.

George Clooney back to commentmortal accident on the set of the western Rust, where director of photography Halyna Hutchins lost her life, linking it to another famous incident on the set of The Crow where her friend died Brandon Lee.

During the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, George Clooney dwelt on the disaster on the movie set last month in which a gun used by Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Clooney said the deaths of actors Brandon Lee in 1993 and Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984, both of his friends, made gun safety a priority so he still can’t believe what happened on the set of Rust.

“I don’t know Alec Baldwin very well and I don’t think anyone was going to do anything wrong. I think it was a terrible accident, but there is a specific protocol.” Clooney explained. “Every time I’m given a gun on set, every single time, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m aiming it at, I show it to the crew. Every single shot. Then when I’m done the weapon comes returned to the employee “.

The actor continues: “Part of the reason this protocol exists is what happened to Brandon Lee. Everyone does it. Maybe Alec did, hopefully he did. But the problem is that blanks are hard to recognize. because they look real. They have a small hole in the back that someone removed the gunpowder from. “

Clooney said that because of this difficulty, he doesn’t just visually inspect the gun.

“I mean, every time I’m handed a six-round pistol, I point it to the ground and press it six times. It’s just crazy not to.” Then he goes into the merits of the Rust accident by explaining: “In all these years I’ve never heard the term ‘cold gun.’ I’ve never heard that term. Literally. They’re just talking about things I’ve never heard of. It’s just maddening. I’ve been on set for 40 years and the the person who gives you the gun, the person who is in charge of the gun, is the armourer. Period. These are tragedies, but they are also a lot of stupid mistakes. “.