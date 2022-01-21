George Clooney directed with the memoirs of the American writer JR Moehringer • Clarus

Noemi Riccitelli – Back behind the camera again George Clooney, not only a valid long-career actor, but also a producer and yes, brilliant director of films that have become in their own way iconic in recent cinema history, just think of The Ides of March or Monuments Men.

On this occasion, for Amazon Prime Video, Clooney realizes The Tender Bar, homonymous transposition of the autobiography of the American writer and journalist JR Moehringer, Pulitzer Prize 2000 for the category of in-depth journalism and costume.

In addition to his memoir (in Italy with the title of The bar of high hopes), Moehringer then established himself in public opinion in 2005 with the best-seller Open, biography of the tennis champion Andre Agassi.

The film, with the screenplay by William Monahan, earned two Best Supporting Actor nominations for Ben Affleck, both at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

United States, 1970s. In Manhasset in the Long Island area (New York State) the young Junior (Daniel Ranieri / Tye Sheridan), called JR, grows up with his mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), after his father, famous radio host nicknamed “The Voice” (Max Martini) has abandoned them.

The two go to live in the home of their maternal grandparents and JR continues his life surrounded by the antics of the funny grandfather Mcguire (Christopher Lloyd) and loving uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who becomes his mentor, guiding him through the most important phases of his growth and, above all, his passion for literature.

Only in a bar called “The Dickens”, where in addition to alcohol and cigarettes, books occupy most of the walls, could a future writer be formed: in fact, the protagonist of the film, as well as the real and already mentioned Moehringer, spends most part of his time in his uncle’s bar, where in a disenchanted and in its own way enveloping atmosphere, learn the rules of life and come to understand who he really wants to be.

It is the most classic of American narratives: a story of formation and redemption of a young man from the suburbs, marked by a sad family vicissitude, which little by little, making himself and accompanied by a series of reference figures, manages to emerge and realize his dream.

Despite the non-obvious originality of the subject, George Clooney makes an engaging film, which works, moving and tenderly funny, allowing the viewer to enjoy a beautiful story, in a pleasant vintage setting which contributes costumes (Jenny Eagan) and music (Dara Taylor).

Among the cast, to which the director grants generous shots and spaces for action, Ben Affleck stands out in his interpretation of an affectionate, caring, far-sighted uncle Charlie and really attentive to the needs of his newfound nephew: every expression of the actor communicates each of these intensely. adjectives.

The protagonist, Tye Sheridan, does not shine, he lets himself be noticed without particular fuss; instead, to mention what can be called the cameo of Christopher Loyd in the guise of the irreverent and tender grandfather Mcguire (the expressive flicker is that of the Doc Brown of Back to the Future).

All in all, The Tender Bar it is a pleasant film, tender in the inspiration of sweet-bitter memories and able to convey that reassuring feeling that one feels in front of a beautiful human story.