George Clooney directs a great Ben Affleck in the pleasant “The Tender Bar”

George Clooney’s latest directorial effort, “The Tender Bar “is the film adaptation of “The Bar of Great Expectations”, a memoir by JR Moehringer.

Available directly on Amazon Prime Video without being released in theaters, it is a film that is inspired in form and content by classic cinema but whose linear narration without tonal peaks penalizes involvement a little. Not very exciting but certainly enjoyable, “The Tender Bar” is one nostalgic caress from impeccable staging, in which tenderness is masked by irony.

About fifteen years of a boy’s life are told: his discovery of literaturehis college years and his apprenticeship at the New York Times.

It all began in 1973, the year in which the young JR Maguire (Daniel Ranieri) and his mother (Lily Rabe), were forced, for lack of money, to return to the grandfather’s house (a picturesque Christopher Lloyd), where many relatives are already staying. While for the woman to live on Long Island again is a defeat, little JR is happy to be able to spend time with him uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), whose bar soon becomes a haven for advice or comfort. The light-hearted uncle lavishes his pearls of wisdom with feigned carelessness and will always be there when needed. Meanwhile, Mom wants JR to go to Yale, to redeem himself from many things including being abandoned from his father (Max Martini), a drunkard who DJs on the radio.

A central character who gives flavor to the story is the one in which a stands out Ben Affleck whose acting performance is worth watching the film. His Frank is a man who has surrounded himself not only with alcohol, cigarettes and “losers”, but also with beloved books and who knows how to make a difference even from a working-class bar on Long Island. It is thanks to this unusual and disenchanted figure, whose rough ways they only serve to smooth out the sweetness, which the protagonist learns to manage his own sensitivity, finds a vocation in writing and, despite suffering the lack of the real father, has a great mentor.

In “The Tender Bar” the reconstruction of vintage environments and atmospheres is impeccable and the lack of narrative tension it seems almost deliberate, as if everything were filtered by the teaching never expressed but which is breathed in the story: the difficulties encountered along the way must not jeopardize theharmony basically.

The emotional heart of this never overtly moving film is the idea that it is the loving support which a man enjoys in giving him the strength to undertake and complete his path of realization.