George Clooney does not want to be president of the United States

In recent years, many people have bet on the name of George Clooney as next American presidential candidate. Yet, according to what was declared by the same actor, 60 years and two twin children had by the wife Amal Alamuddin, the intentions are not these at all, quite the contrary.

Host of the show “The Andrew Marr Show” on the BBC channel, George Clooney put the record straight: «I do not intend to run for the US presidency, I would like to have a happy existence“. Committed to promoting his new drama as director, “The Tender Bar” (starring friend Ben Affleck), Clooney added: “I turned 60 this year and had an important conversation with my wife.

I told her, “We have to think of these as our happy years.” What matters is being healthy … As for me, I am 60 years old and I can still play basketball and do all the activities I love, but tIn 20 years I will be 80, and this is a fact. It doesn’t matter how much you train, what your diet is. You’re simply 80 years old. “

A very pragmatic vision, which George Clooney summarizes as follows: “We have to make sure we live and enjoy these years to the full”. Other than making the effort to become the next American President: George Clooney wants to enjoy his family.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Amal and George Clooney, the return of the couple looks

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck, on the red carpet with George Clooney (thinking of Jennifer Lopez): “My happy life”