George Clooney embodies sophistication with the Speedmaster ’57 watch

In fact, like a certain secret agent, the relationship of George Clooney with Omega has lasted for more than two decades, and this time the 61-year-old actor was on hand to offer a sneak peek of his latest campaign, which celebrates the new collection speedmaster ’57.

New Speedmaster ’57 Courtesy

The Speedmaster ’57 Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronographsporting the vintage-style version with a blue dial, is a very easy-to-wear 40.5mm watch and, being made of stainless steel, is especially appealing to a wider audience of watch lovers.

The fact that Gregory Kissling, vice president of product for Omega (and creator of the MoonSwatch design), also be a big fan of the latest speedmaster ’57and that he was wearing one, shows us that the new clock is a clear favorite within the house Omega.

in the spirit of joking, George Clooney He said he wasn’t as old as him. Speedmaster ‘57 (the actor was born in 1961) but that he loved the watch because “it was just a beautiful watch, the epitome of class” and that he remembers that his father always wore a Omega when I was younger.

The winner of the Omega European Masters, Thriston Lawrence.Getty Images

Other stars who attended throughout the week – all of them apparently more capable in 18 holes than the star of *Ocean’s 11*— were Ross Butler, Blake Gray, Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick, Anthony Anderson and Charlie Day, as well as Tiffany Haddish. And in the professional tournament, which concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday, South African Thriston Lawrence highlighted his superior skills by finishing with 18 and beating Matt Wallace in a tense playoff.

“It’s always fun to bring a new group of famous friends to Crans-Montana,” said Aeschlimann, “and this year’s teams came with a lot of enthusiasm and passion, helping to make the day truly memorable.” As to George ClooneyWhile most men his age are entering their golfing prime, it looks like the actor will be watching the game while he takes it upon himself to expand his watch collection.

Article originally published in GQ UK.