George Clooney enjoys coffee while filming on the Gold Coast

George Clooney is currently on the Gold Coast filming his new movie, Ticket to Paradise.

And instead of taking a week off to enjoy the holidays, he has put a lot of effort into filming the long-awaited romantic comedy.

On Tuesday, a Hollywood heart eater was seen walking in a bush surrounded by a production crew.

Busy: George Clooney was seen filming Ticket To Paradise on the Gold Coast on Saturday

The 60-year-old Nespresso ambassador took a cup of coffee with him and was accompanied by a bodyguard as he walked through the area.

The award-winning actress wore a gray casual ensemble with a polo shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

After coffee, he walked to his sign in front of the camera and waited for the cameraman to be ready to shoot.

When it was set up, the crew prepared to film the scene with the attendant present at the ready with a flipchart in hand.

The Ocean’s Eleven star seemed to hit the scene after a few takes before heading back to a nearby tent.

He later came out with his microphone package, which he returned to the sound crew before going home to his wife Amal and their children.

On set: A production staff member was seen taking the actor to the location where the scene was filmed.

Preparing for the scene: George looks dapper, calm, and ready to deliver his line.

George stars in Ticket to Paradise with his friend and director Julia Roberts.

They began filming last month in the Gold Coast and Brisbane, moving to The Whitsundays soon after.

High-profile actors play a divorced couple who desperately travel to Bali to prevent their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from getting married.

The film also sees Billie Lourd as Dever’s best friend who travels with her to Bali, where she decides to marry a local.

Patience: He stood on his mark in front of the camera and patiently waited for the camera user to get ready to take

Ready… Action: Once in place, the on-site attendant is ready with their lapel badge

In March, it was revealed that George and Julia were on their way to Australia to photograph the long-awaited project.

George moved to Australia in October with Amal and five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Although George spent his mandatory 14 days of quarantine in the huge NSW Southern Highlands mansion instead of the usual hotel, George still complained about the circumstances.

“You have to stay in one place for 14 days until you can finally come out and breathe,” he told WTF podcast host Marc Maron.

Accomplished! The Ocean’s Eleven star seemed to have a successful scene in some shots

Done for today: George was later seen leaving a nearby store with a microphone in hand.

Julia also flew to Australia in October and spent her time in quarantine at a $56.9 million mansion in Vauclus, Sydney.

George and Julia have been good friends in real life since they met on the set of Ocean’s Eleven in 2001.

In an April 2016 interview with People magazine, Julia said she was a “relief” that she and George weren’t just “Hollywood friends.”

“I told him an hour ago, ‘Thank God we really like each other, or we’d be in hell,'” she said at the time.

In addition, George said that their families are also good friends, which facilitates their regular collaboration.

‘Danny and I are good friends and we love each other. The funny thing is, it’s like a family,” he told People.

It makes it easy. It’s so much fun to say, “Hey, let’s do this movie together.”

Julia added: “She says we just connected our lives closer to each other. All these people that come into our lives; my husband, my children, his wife Amal Clooney. We’re just connecting our lives more closely.”