George Clooney explained why he gave a million dollars to each of his closest friends

George Clooney is back on the generous gift he gave to 14 of his closest friends eight years ago when he decided to give each of them a million dollars as a thank you for always helping him, especially “when he was broke”. Clooney confirmed the story being told in an interview with GQ on the occasion of the magazine’s nomination as ‘Icon of the Year’, but today he announced other details on the affair.

The close friend of the actor and business partner Rande Gerber, had already told the story of the suitcases full of money in 2017, but this is the first time that the Hollywood star reveals firsthand the reasons for his gesture of generosity.

I was a single guy. I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought, “All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus?

Then Clooney says he took a van and picked up the cash in Los Angeles, where he knew he would find the giant amount of money. He filled 14 suitcases with money, a million dollars in each. Security officers “were shitting themselves” given the huge amount of money Clooney was withdrawing. After collecting the money, he asked his friends to join him the next day. “I showed a map showing all the places I got to see thanks to them,” the director told the magazine. The rest of the tale was spread by Rande Gerber.

George starts to say, ‘Listen, I want you to know how important you have been to me. I came to Los Angeles, slept on your couch. I am so lucky in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it’s really important to me that while we’re all still here together, I reciprocate. Open all the suitcases.

Gerber said all of Clooney’s friends were “shocked” after seeing the cash, on which the actor said he had already paid his taxes. He continued