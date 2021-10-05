News

George Clooney explains why he never worked with Ben Affleck: “I’m too short”

George Clooney and Ben Affleck have never acted together on the big screen, do you know why? Here are the motivations of George Clooney.

Ben Affleck And George Clooney they do not have never worked side by side on the big screen in the same cast while being great friends. Clooney himself revealed the reason, explaining the fact that it is too short to appear alongside Affleck.

Catch-22: George Clooney in a scene from the tv series

The two colleagues and friends met yesterday on the red carpet of the premiere of The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. The drama’s protagonist said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he wants to work side-by-side with George Clooney one day, but the Ocean’s Eleven star explained why that will never happen:

“Impossible! First he is taller than me. I would feel like Mickey Rooney next to him. And then … the two of us together would be too sexy. He is the sexiest man in the world right now and I have been two times, in 1997 and 2006. Too much sensuality and charm, all together! They would not be bearable! A single screen would not do it! “

The two are actually very close friends, even if they have never acted together in the same project, but have often collaborated in different roles as in the case of Argo, a 2012 film for which Ben Affleck won an Oscar, produced by George Clooney. .

Batman, George Clooney advised Ben Affleck against accepting the role

Now they return to collaborate with The Tender Bar, a drama based on a true story inspired by the collection of memoirs of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. In addition to Ben Affleck, the cast will also include Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd. The film will be released in theaters around the world on December 22 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.


