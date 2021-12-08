George Clooney explains why he turned down a $ 35 million job

And you, would you ever refuse 35 million dollars? George Clooney yes, but he is aware that he was able to do it thanks to his privilege. No madness to be then, but a reasoning between ethics and profit which confirmed, once again, how much the actor is a man of gold. And blessed Amal …

In a recent interview with The Guardian, George Clooney told some anecdotes about his career, also digging deep into his relationship with greed and the importance he places on salary. The actor, who is now 60 years old and has two wonderful children to care for, the twins Ella and Alexander, he admitted that he is quite privileged and has enough money to make choices, also refusing generous offers which, however, clash with his principles.

That is how George Clooney turned down $ 35 million offered on a silver platter for a day (yes, you read that right) of filming. The episode dates back to a short time ago and at the time an airline had asked the actor to lend his face for a new advertisement. “They offered me $ 35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it wasn’t worth it. He was associated with a country that, although an ally of the United States, Sometimes it’s questionable, so I was like, ‘Well, if that takes a minute of sleep from me, it’s not worth it.’ “.

Refusing such a sum for ethics is not for everyone, but George Clooney seems willing to put principles before profit. This is a period of radical choices for the actor who, in another interview, said he wanted to devote less and less time to work commitments in order to spend as much time as possible with his children. The actor told Clooney on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron: “We will spend time with our children and travel again. We have a house with a lake and a rope swing. I can still do the rope swing at 60, I’m not sure at 80.”

