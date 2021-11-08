George Clooney explains why he will never star with Ben Affleck

A new film will see George Clooney and Brad Pitt, colleagues and great friends reunite on the set. The occasion is the new work of Jon Watts, the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” of 2021 (and of the two previous chapters of the Marvel trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man). It is a thriller of which Jon Watts is taking care of the writing, the direction and also the production (the latter together with Clooney and Pitt themselves). Apple Studios won the rights to the film by beating rivals such as Sony, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon.

If George Clooney is in tune with Brad Pitt, the same cannot be said of the zero “feeling” with Ben Affleck. Or at least, that’s what the recent statements would suggest, when the 61-year-old star was even “tranchant”. To the reporters who, on the red carpet in Los Angeles, asked him if they will act together in an upcoming film, George replied: “Impossible! First he is taller than me. Near him I would feel like Mickey Rooney (40s actor famous for his baseness and for marrying Ava Gardner, ed.) And then, the two of us would be together too sexy. He is the sexiest man in the world right now. And I have been twice, in 1997 and 2006. Too much sensuality and charm, all together! They would not be bearable! The screen, a single screen would not hold “!” The usual ironic Clooney! But, never say never!

In Hollywood, the two stars paraded smiling in front of the cameras for the presentation of “The Tender Bar” (directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd). Ben was single, without Jennifer Lopez. George, on the other hand, presented himself with his wife Amal Clooney, as in the heyday.