George Clooney explains why he will never star with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck And George Clooney they are two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, yet, strange but true, they have never shared the big screen as actors. Sunday, October 3, on the red carpet of the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles at the premiere of The Tender Bar (new film directed by Clooney and starring Affleck), the two stars had the opportunity to talk about their relationship, both work and friendship:

“We have shared a great work experience in the past: George produced Argo [con me]”he recalled Affleck, referring to the 2012 Oscar-winning film for Best Picture (went to both Affleck and Clooney), and then added “He’s the best and most detail-obsessed director I’ve ever met. He has so much experience in this world that working with him is a gift. He knows what he wants and he asks me. And he’s great at creating the best atmosphere on set. I’d like to act with him ”.

George Clooney instead threw it on irony, jokingly explaining why he doesn’t know if he will ever co-star with Affleck in the future: “He’s too taller than me! Makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I’m next to him. Besides, it would be too sexy if the two of us appeared on a screen together. He is the sexiest man in the world and I have been twice, in 1997 and 2006. That would be too much! “

Loading... Advertisements

The Tender Bar sees as protagonists Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan And Christopher Lloyd and is expected in theaters around the world on December 22, and then arrives on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Tell the story of JR Moehringer (Affleck), a man who has never met his father, a DJ from New York, and who, in order to establish a tacit bond with his parent, always listened to the radio in childhood, waiting for his father’s voice. When that comforting voice for JR finally stopped talking, the man began to seek solace in the neighborhood bar-goers, desperate for a surrogate father figure.