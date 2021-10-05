George Clooney explains why his Batman won’t be in The Flash

The Flash is the next film by Andy Muschietti dedicated to the scarlet sprinter of the DC Comics comics, who will have a large number of special guests inside: from Supergirl played by Sasha Calle al Batman from Ben Affleck passing through the Dark Knight played by Michael Keaton in the two films directed by Tim Burton in 1989 and 1992. Speaking of the Gotham vigilante, the film will miss both Val Kilmer’s Batman and that of George Clooney, respectively seen in Batman Forever And Batman & Robin, both directed by the late Joel Schumacher in the mid-1990s. Now, it is Clooney who explains why his version of the character will not appear in Muschietti’s film.

During the promotion of his new film, The Tender Bar, the American actor has in fact explained to Variety’s microphones the main reason why “his” Bruce Wayne seen in Schumacher’s film will not be part of the Batmen of the DC multiverse (here the original news). Clooney has made it known that he has not actually received any proposals from Warner Bros. or DC Films, as also seen and considered that the star of Brother, where are you? And Between the clouds it is still believed responsible for burying the entire franchise of Batman, and it is therefore more than normal that the studios pretend nothing has happened, ignoring it. George Clooney also stated that Batman & Robin rightfully falls into the category of films so ugly and despicable who prefers not to be seen even by his wife Amal, who may also lose the esteem and respect for him.

In the cast of The Flash it will also appear in any case Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, who previously appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (special offer here), as well as Maribel Verdú (Nora), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Ian Loh (Barry as a young man), Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. The film is scheduled for release in US theaters starting in June 3, 2022.