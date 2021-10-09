George Clooney extols Ben Affleck’s acting skills: “Underrated Actor”

Ben Affleck was praised by George Clooney at the film’s premiere The Tender Bar

At the London premiere of The Tender Bar director George Clooney described its protagonist, Ben Affleck, like “A truly wonderful actor who hasn’t been given many great parts in the past to make him stand out.” Clooney also reported to the microphones of Deadline that the actor of Will Hunting is “Arriving at the age in which we arrive to grow in certain parts”. The filmmaker went on to joke that “Ben did a great job as Batman, but he was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive Only Once'”, stating: “I don’t think anyone can claim that of all Batman I was the best”.

For a few days we have been talking insistently about Clooney’s latest film as a director. The Tender Bar is a play written by Oscar winner William Monahan, based on a true story told in the autobiographical book of the same name by JR Moehringer and many are ready to bet that it can also aspire to some prestigious award. The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in a suburban bar where the owner, his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son the opportunities she has been denied, JR begins to pursue her romantic and professional dreams with courage, though not always gracefully. All this always with one foot well placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The cast of The Tender Bar in addition to Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan it includes Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung and Briana Middleton.

