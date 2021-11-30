George Clooney felt the dark side of fame on himself

He truly believed that this was his moment. Lying on the asphalt of Sardinia, under the scorching sun of July 2018, George Clooney he thought he was going to die. But the fear quickly turned into something else. When he realized what was happening around him: some of the people ran to help him were filming him.

George Clooney’s accident

In an interview with Sundey Times of London, George Clooney returned to the motorcycle accident he suffered while filming his TV series Catch-22 in Sardinia in the summer of 2018. On board a big scooter, the actor and director collided with a car that suddenly cut his way. While flying through the air and banging his head against the windshield of the car, before ending up long and stretched out on the road, George was not seriously injured. His wife Amal Clooney prevented him from using the two wheels again, but there were no other consequences.

The dark side of fame

If not a bitter consideration. Which George Clooney explained to the British newspaper. Remembering that crowd that had gathered around him after the accident, with some people who were filming him to get some more “likes” on social media. “If you are in the public eye, what you realize while you are on the ground thinking that it is the last minute of your life is that, for some people, you are just entertainment for their Facebook page,” said the protagonist. from The midnight sky, currently in Australia on the set of Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts. “I’m a pretty positive person, but this event made it clear to me that you’re really just here for their enjoyment.”

George Clooney is 60 years old

Bitter words, but also very lucid. Which put him in front of his mortality and the price to pay for fame, success and money. “I told Amal, touching iron, I’m fine,” she recalled just a few weeks ago, right after she turned 60. «I still play basketball with the younger group. I feel good. But in 20 years I’ll be 80 and 80 is a real number. I told her the next 20 years will be happy and we need to celebrate them. Working, but doing what we feel in the heart. We have small children: I want to be able to live all this time ».

