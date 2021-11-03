George Clooney, film about a US enterprise at the Berlin ’36 Olympics

CINEMA





The protagonist of “Boys in the Boat” will be British actor Callum Turner

While waiting for The Tender Bar, his latest film, to come out, George Clooney is already working on the realization of his next new film project, Boys in the Boat .

Clooney along with co-director Grant Heslov chose British actor Callum Turner to star in the film adaptation of the 2013 bestseller The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympic.

The Boys in the Boat will tell the story of the University of Washington rowing crew who represented the United States at the 1936 Olympic Games, hosted by Hitler’s Germany. That crew surprisingly managed to win the gold medal by beating Italy for a few seconds and also the home crew of Nazi Germany. That success, starting from an underdog position, seems to be the perfect story for a cinematic tale full of pathos. Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, Revenant – Revenant) adapted the script of the first draft made by Chris Weitz.

Callum Turner is known for his successful role in thriller Green Room by Jeremy Saulnier, but also for taking part in the franchise Fantastic Beasts in the role of the brother of the Newt Scamander played by the protagonist Eddie Redmayne. Soon he will also be one of the protagonists of Masters of the Air, series directed by the director of No Time to Die Cary Joji Fukunaga and continuation of the series Band of Brothers And The Pacific produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.