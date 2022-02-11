George Clooney, finally everything ready for The Boys in the Boat: cast announced

George Clooney he took his time to prepare for the much-needed project of The Boys In The Boathowever, the production engines seem finally ready to go after the announcement of a sizable cast arrived in these hours.

Deadline reports that Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson will join the previously announced Callum Turner in the cast of the film. based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel titled “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics”: the biopic will tell the story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team that, having come out of nowhere and without expectations, would have succeeded to obtain the gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

One of the reasons why this film has been in the works for so longis due to the fact that George Clooney chose to direct The Tender Bar first with Ben Affleck, which came out a few weeks ago on the platform of streaming on demand Amazon Prime Video: with both projects available, the director has decided to suspend development of Boys In The Boateven though the project is now next on the list.

The consecutive streak of George Clooney therefore shows no sign of stoppingafter the record release on Netflix of Midnight Sky, a science fiction film that he also starred in.