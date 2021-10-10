News

George Clooney forbids Amal to see this movie. Here because!

Amal has revealed a funny secret: There is a movie starring her husband that she can’t see. The reason is this …

Smiles, hugs and loving looks with his wife Amal Alamuddin. George Clooney thus parades in Los Angeles at the premiere of “The Tender Bar”, a film he directs. But what disturbs, so to speak, the understanding between the two is the revelation of a tacit agreement, indeed of a ban: George doesn’t want Amal to ever, ever see one of his films, just one.

The film in question is “Batman & Robin”, directed by the late Joel Schumacher and released in 1997. The American actor has confessed that he fears losing the respect of his beloved wife if he sees him in the role of the Superhero.

The revelation came when, speaking to Variety’s microphones, George was asked why he won’t be in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming movie “The Flash”, which will feature multiple versions of Batman, including those played by friend Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

The Oscar winner jokes: “When you destroy a franchise like I did …” in reference to Batman. But Amal teases him: “It’s on the forbidden list, but I think the kids will want to watch it.” Who knows if the twins Ella and Alexander, eight years in two, will be able to win with dad …

(Photo Getty Images)

