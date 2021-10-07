George Clooney: “Forget my Batman”

CINEMA “There are some movies where I just say, “I want my wife to have some respect for me” ». And evidently Batman is not among them. To speak is George Clooney that will “appear” in the film The Flash still in progress.

Although the long-awaited DC superhero movie coming soon is centered around Scarlet Speedster’s Ezra Miller, it will involve more Batman. The incarnation of the Dark Knight of Ben Affleck will appear in the superhero blockbuster of Andy Muschietti of 2022, and also Michael Keaton will reprise the role he had in the Tim Burton of 1980.

But Clooney, who played the role in the 1997 film of Joel Schumacher, Batman & Robin, admitted to Variety that he never even got the call.

“They didn’t ask me – said Clooney -. When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way when The Flash arrives ».

Clooney admits that he would prefer “that as many people as possible forget they ever played Batman, including his family,” explains Entertainment Weekly, and his wife. Amal Clooney allegedly told the Variety reporter that the actor did not allow her or their children to watch Batman & Robin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RBXypX4qWI)

Clooney he seems much more interested in directing at this time in his career. After The Midnight Sky last year for Netflix, the next film the actor will direct is The Tender Bar for Amazon. Based on the memoir of the same name by journalist JR Moehringer, The Tender Bar is played by Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan And Lily Rabe. It will be released in theaters in December before landing on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

