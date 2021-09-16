George Clooney, freewheeling on the Canalis: only with her he did it like this

George Clooney, the American dream of millions of women spread over five continents and Elisabetta Canalis that that dream managed to make it come true. A short love story that, even today, manages to keep the flame of curiosity burning. George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis, why is their love story over? And above all, what did he reveal about his ex?

Twenty-four months, the love story lasted so long George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis. A story that has always been called a fairy tale. Well perhaps no other love story of recent years deserves more than this the title of fable.

She, who has achieved success like tissue in the most popular satirical news program on Italian television, Strip the news, it has succeeded where so many women have failed miserably. She managed to break into the heart of the golden bachelor of Hollywood and together they gave birth to a couple who for two years dominated the scene of the world of entertainment and gossip.

Only one year, why did that beautiful couple have such a short life? And above all, what did he reveal about his ex Italian?

George Clooney freewheeling on Elisabetta Canalis

The two catwalks on the magical red carpets of the Golden Globe and of Oscar they represented the beginning of the end of their story. It hasn’t been long since then cold communicated joint drafted in London, where the American actor was busy shooting a film, which effectively marked the end of their story: “We are not together anymore. It is very difficult and very personal, so we hope that our privacy is respected“(Corriere della Sera, 22 June 2011).

Years later, George Clooney has returned to talk about his relationship with Elisabetta Canalis. His words are always full of affection: “You don’t know Elisabetta, you don’t know what she did to me: she was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life”, recalled the American actor.

During the first episode of the new program, Cover screw, broadcast on Tv 8 and conducted by Elisabetta Canalis, the former tissue of Strip the news replied to the words of his former partner: “George is a very funny person, he was the one who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi. “

An important story for both of which, perhaps, we will never know the whole truth. Life, however, has gone on in recent years and even their respective lives have found new equilibrium to be lived in complete serenity.

Now a new life for both of us

Put aside, but not forgotten, that short but important portion of life spent together, George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis they have embarked on paths of private life that are giving satisfaction and serenity to both.

The American actor married the lawyer on September 27, 2014 Amal Alamuddin, who on 6 June 2017 gave him two splendid twins: Ella and Alexander.

Elisabetta Canalisinstead, again in 2014, she married the Italian-American surgeon in her Sardinia Brian Perri. From their union was born on 29 September 2015, Skyler Eva.