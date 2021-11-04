George Clooney, from Como to Tuscany: holidays in Cortona

Days of relaxation for the actor and his family, this time in the Tuscan town

After returning to his The garlic and having taken the field on the front line to remedy the damage caused by the exceptional wave of bad weather in the area of Como, George Clooney was spotted in Tuscany.

Precisely a Cortona where, according to reports from “La Nazione”, the actor was with his wife Amal Alamuddin. The Clooney family decided to spend moments of Relax and tranquility at the Relais il Falconiere, as told by the owners of the structure themselves.

George Clooney returns to Italy with his family

Last June Clooney returned to Italy, to his Villa Oleandra, in Laglio, on the lake of Como, in the company of wife Amal and her children, i Twins Ella and Alexander. The Clooney family had been missing from Italy for a long time due to the pandemic.

“THE children I’m excited from to be returned“, A source would have revealed, given that, according to what reported by“ People ”, the couple had been missing from Italy for“ about two years ”.

Then, when the terrible wave of bad weather at the end of July hit the Como area, the American actor met and helped the volunteers of the Protection Civil, taking the field at the forefront and also promising that it will start a fundraiser.

Instead, rumors of the arrival of a third child of George and Amal have been denied. In recent weeks, a representative of the couple has denied everything, specifying: “The stories about Amal Clooney pregnant are not true”.

