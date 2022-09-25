George Clooney has left all his hair white and that has to make us a little nervous

Yesterday I went to the cinema with L., who is the one who usually accompanies me. She almost always chooses and the times I’m not looking for a movie that I think she’s going to like. When I call her on whatsapp, she usually writes me any word in which she repeats many vowels and that way I know that she confirms and that I have her seal of approval. This time I told her that I wanted social cinema and I sent her a photo of the new one from George Clooney and Julia Roberts. He replied that he was fine, that he wanted a movie indieand I know that L.’s idea of ​​cinematic pleasure is not that of a well-dressed divorced ex-couple colluding in boycotting her 20-something daughter’s wedding to a Balinese seaweed farmer she met on a voyage of discovery staff.

In the poster, Clooney and Roberts pose satisfied, very much left over, knowing Clooney and Roberts, without any doubt about their place in the firmament. His name appears on the left and hers on the right a little higher, suggesting that they have exactly the same weight in the project. So that the confusion is total, the labels do not correspond to the head they crown, they are rotated. The decision of leading weights of the promotional campaign has generated more conversations from representatives than it takes Jonas Trueba to film one of his movies.

She wears a floral dress with a V-neckline and a tiara made from her own hair. As if Queen Amidala had finally set the trend in this galaxy far, far away. Her fingers are riddled with rings that can’t be cheap because —as one of the first scenes reveals— she is an art speculator used to moving large amounts of money. She rests her left forearm on Clooney’s right shoulder, once the man in her life and now nothing more than a symbol of everything that didn’t satisfy her. Her gaze is fixed on his silver temples, which by capillarity, suddenly —and this is revealing— shows off all white hair for the first time in a movie. I look on Wikipedia and it’s normal. He is 61 years old and he is already Cary Grant, it’s finally cary grant —what he always wanted, what the public and the critics imposed on him—. They said of Grant – and this can finally be extrapolated, now that they are just as old – that he had that touch of gallantry that he made them fall in love with them and made them admire him, although our greater current awareness of diversity has made that phrase expired. “Everyone loves George and Cary” would be the summary. For me it’s a shock because I see it in the big, mature cinema in contrast to my television review of emergencieswhere he is 25 years younger and always breaks the rules every two times three, at first cursed and a womanizer, and later, sensible and protective, but always a little Mowgli.

I read once that, already revealed for the cinema, he began to alternate shooting movies with the series. First during the summers – thus, he worked in open until dawn Y An unforgettable day after shooting the first season and in batman and robin in the summer of the second—and later, with his role as Douglas Ross drastically reduced, it was divided until it almost broke – five days a week saving lives in Chicago and on weekends traveling to Los Angeles to do The peacemaker (while rolling the third), A very dangerous romance (while rolling the fourth) and Three Kings (while rolling the fifth). If you consume the chapters as fast as I do, you will see that I changed my hairstyle as much as Rachel from friends. And for that reason, seeing him young at noon and semi-retired in my trusted cinema at night makes the quantum leap be instantaneous, insane and depressing.

George Clooney was semi-retired from the cinema, five films in seven years; that’s very little, George. He now directs and produces above all, he walks with Amal here and there —they fill you up photo call— and brags that his five-year-old twins speak three languages ​​—two more than he does— while he bursts with smiles, launches and sells brands of tequila and dines with harry and meghan each time they coincide in the same time slot. It has always been a special presence. In the outtakes of journey to paradisethe woman who plays an airline stewardess throws a bottle of champagne above, to which Julia Roberts comments with a laugh: “Don’t worry, it’s just George Clooney, we have more.” “Bring in Brad Pitt (to replace me)”, George jumps, and it’s all hilarious because George Clooney knows that he is not interchangeable with anyone but that if someone could replace him, it would be Brad Pitt, which is saying enough. Brad Pitt is 58 years old and that is also to make us look at it. Brad Pitt and George Clooney have coincided in five films; Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts in another five; George Clooney and Julia Roberts also do five with the latter, and the three together have shared the poster in another three, four if Soderbergh finally dares to do Ocean’s Fourteen. They are what is called a gang, you imagine them in a whatsapp group sending news of The country a little serious and also staying for a margarita dinner. Who would not like to be in that WhatsApp group?

L., he said, had his reservations. Not to throw myself off my romantic comedy plan, but to be a little blasé and fussy. I laugh six, seven, even eight times during the screening, once with the laughter of a problematic viewer, of those who feel like throwing popcorn at them, but I’ve just seen very serious movies these days at the San Sebastian Festival and I appreciated the relief . In two days in Donosti I faced a radical and psychologically ultraviolent version of sissi empressa Coixet documentary on child abuse in a Catalan theater company, one on mental paralysis and the consolations that sex workers provide them, and another on the Jewish holocaust in a musical key. Cinema it can be a progress tool but it’s also evasionand I really wanted to check this Friday which of the two mature actors in question had the biggest teeth.

There are editing tricks used by the director of Mamma Mia for Julia Roberts to seal every happy scene with wax. Shot of the beach, shot of an ancestral Balinese ceremony and reverse shot of his stratospheric smile. 28 years ago Lady Di appeared in public the day after Carlos III confessed his infidelity with Camilla in a black dress tailored by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian. They called it the “revenge suit” and said it made him look like a million bucks. I know you’d have to add inflation and make responsible calculations, but really, each one of Roberts’ teeth in those Ol Parker counter-shots is already worth a million dollars on its own. And sometimes you need to see that. The last movies I saw with L. in that same theater were Alcarràs Y five wolves, and I liked them a lot, but they didn’t have the balsamic and slightly superficial effect of getting under the skin of the others. Feeling like a grumpy and overprotective architect with his daughter who can always fly first class and has designer shirts of all colors, who goes to the barber every day and wears sneakers a little more youthful than her age recommends. George Clooney shaves his legs or grows very little hair on his legs and that is a western standard that clashes head-on with a lot of current healthy claims, but, be careful, in this movie in which Roberts must have the same number exact screen time that he is talked about empowerment explicitly and it is also the young female protagonist who takes the first step when it comes to engaging in sexual relations. A lot of glitter, glitter, maybe, but with the 8M between eyebrows. It’s posh feminism inside an expensive and frivolous hulk, but it’s Hollywood’s way of telling us that she’s going to keep doing the things of always to the ways of now, perhaps more from time to time (this genre aimed at retirees and me, who is still a prisoner of Nora Ephron’s tapes, is no longer abundant), but it can be carried out as long as stars survive from those of before (there are three left and they are all in the same whatsapp group). The tape ends and I smile like 25 cents as I turn around and ask L. if she liked it as much as I did.

“You’re kidding, aren’t you?” she asks me.

“Of course not, haven’t you seen me laugh?”

And then, on the way to the restaurant, I promise you that the next one we see will be in a language not even George’s children speak. I also explain the redemptive power of julia’s teeth and that he had a slightly overgrown beard. And we end up eating pastrami sandwiches and drinking tropical cocktails from the ones they serve in Bali, while I think that if someone recorded us having a very low intensity argument between laughs, they would think that we are almost as charming as they are. And we wouldn’t give for Goya, but we would give to hang out. Which is no small thing. Which is actually a lot.

This may also interest you: