George Clooney, have you ever seen his house on Lake Como? An enchantment

The affection that binds Clooney to our country is now known to all, the sex symbol usually spends the holidays in a mega villa on Lake Como.

Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s summer residence

The well-known American actor George Clooney he usually spend his summer holidays in the beautiful Villa Oleandra, to The garlic, on the Lake Como. The love that the sex symbol has for our country is now known to all, he has always felt close to Italian culture, so much so that even the choice of the location for the wedding with Amal Alamuddin fell on Venice. He himself said that his children are starting to speak our language fluently and is very proud of this.

From 2002 at this point, Clooney owns precisely Villa Oleandra and there is no summer in which he has not come to visit us from the Lombard location.

The town of Laglio, for its part, from being a simple town has become a destination for numerous tourists and paparazzi, thanks to the presence of Elisabetta Canalis’ ex-boyfriend.

Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s summer home

The entrance to the villa is located at Via Vecchia Regina 20, the construction dates back to 1720 with a different structure than the one we know. The current plan, enlarged and renovated, was built in 1877, the year in which the ownership of the complex passed to the Vitali family.

It was in the twentieth century that the beautiful villa was sold, for the first time, to an American family. The lucky one was the billionaire John Heinz, who is none other than the inventor of one of the most famous sauces of the time and of the same contemporary age, Ketchup. They were right his heirs to enter negotiations with George Clooney in 2001, deal of 10 million dollars which ended in 2002.

Today the villa, in addition to having a beautiful lake view and a mega swimming pool, is also surrounded by an enchanting botanical park. From the day Clooney became the owner, the entrance to the house was crossed by many Hollywood actors: da Matt Damon, to Brad Pitt, up to the historic couple formed by Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

