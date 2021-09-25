George Clooney, his new directorial film on Amazon Video

George Clooney, we will see the actor behind the camera again, his film is inspired by the collection of memoirs of the Pulitzer Prize winner Moehringer, sees the cast composed of Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan.

The film represents the comeback in the role of director for the actor, the title Amazon Video, The Midnight Sky released in 2020 was highly appreciated by the audience of the streaming platform.

The film is inspired by the collection of memoirs of the Pulitzer Prize winner Moehringer, tells the life of JR the author of the memoirs who will be orphaned by his father, and will be raised by his uncle in a bar.

The place where there are several inspirational figures for the boy, the film tells the story of Sheridan, a boy who will grow up in the glow of a bar where he is a bartender.

His uncle Charlie is played by Ben Affleck, in the bar he will find the largest assortment of father figures, there will be bizarre and out of the ordinary people.

Her mother Rabe will try to give her son all the opportunities that were denied her at the time, she will leave her house in ruins and then follow her professional dreams, with one foot firmly in her uncle Charlie’s bar.

The first official image has been released, it shows an intense look between Uncle Charlie and his nephew as they are in the bar filled with bizarre and unusual figures.

The film was written by William Monahan, screenwriter for The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven and Sin City – A Woman to Kill, and won the Oscar for the script for the film The Departed – Good and Evil.

The production was made by Smokehouse Pictures and Amazon Studios, will arrive in cinemas on December 22nd, while on January 7th it will be released in streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In the cast there are Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Max Casella, Max Martini and many other well-known faces of the TV series. With this project the actor is trying to make his way into the world of cinema, proposing himself no longer as an actor, but rather as a director full of experience in acting.