George Clooney: Hollywood needs to improve on guns on sets

George Clooney had his say on the debate following the incident on the set of Rust, which resulted in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza, both of whom were shot by Alec Baldwin during filming.

Clooney explained that he set his approach to safety on set starting with the death of his friend Brandon Lee, who was killed by a gunshot while filming de The Raven in 1993.

George Clooney: “These are tragedies but also stupid mistakes”

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Clooney, who spoke on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF, told the bond that united him to Brandon Lee and how his death influenced his way of relating to the use of firearms on the sets where he works.

“My cousin Miguel was supposed to be Brandon’s best man at the wedding,” Clooney said. “We used to play basketball and hang out three times a week, and talk about how The Raven it would have been the film that would have launched it, ”recalls the actor and director.

What happened to Lee prompted Clooney to scrupulously comply with safety protocols regarding the use of weapons in cinema. “Whenever I’m given a gun on set, I open the magazine, show it to the person I’m pointing it at, and show it to the rest of the crew. After Brandon’s death – explains Clooney – this procedure was very clear to me: opening the gun, looking inside the barrel and in the cylinder and, after each single scene, returning the gun to the gunsmith on set. Because it is true that these are painful tragedies, but they are also caused by a series of stupid errors ”.

The need for a troupe with the right experience

According to Clooney, what happened on the set of Rust it was undoubtedly a terrible accident. However, the actor underlines the importance of meticulously checking every prop, “because – he explains – distinguishing a fake bullet from a real one is more difficult than you think. For this reason too – concludes Clooney – Hollywood must improve in terms of the search for crews and managers who have experience and know what they are doing “.

