George Clooney: “I turned down 35 million for a day of work. It wasn’t worth it, that’s why”

“They were offered to me 35 million dollars for one day of work for an airline commercial, but I talked about it with Amal (his wife, ed) who he married in 2014) and we decided that it wasn’t worth it“. George Clooney he has accustomed us to his unsettling gestures (do you remember when he gave a million dollars to each of his best friends?) but nevertheless he always manages to amaze us. The last, in chronological order, is this anecdote that he told in an interview with Guardn, in which he revealed that he had refused a fee of 35 million of dollars that he had been offered for a single day of work because, after consulting with his wife, a famous human rights lawyer, he found that it was not worth losing his sleep for that. “It was the airline associated with a country which, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought: ‘Well, if I miss a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it‘”.

The Hollywood star has a very strong bond with his partner Amal Alamuddin: “You are a very impressive person. She is beautiful, smart, funny: we fell in love right away and got married after six months. And now we’re having so much fun ”. It is precisely for this reason that for some time now he has preferred to stay away from the set: “There aren’t that many great parts and I don’t have to act. My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘We both love what we do. But we have to make sure we don’t make fun of ourselves’ ”. Together they have twins but, unlike many VIP colleagues, they didn’t want to surround themselves with an army of nannies and assistants to follow them: “No, because it’s so important for Amal to be involved. We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. AND during the lockdown we were the only ones left for a whole year. I felt like my mother in 1964, who washed the dishes and did six loads of laundry a day ”.