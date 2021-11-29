News

George Clooney: “I was worried about shooting Ben Affleck in a bar because of his alcoholism”

Kim Lee
George Clooney recently revealed that the idea of ​​having Ben Affleck in a bar while filming his new movie worried him a lot due to his colleague’s past.

George Clooney, interviewed by the London Times, revealed that he was deeply concerned about the shooting of his new film since Ben Affleck he was supposed to be acting in a bar and that could be a problem considering the problems stemming from his alcohol addiction that have plagued the actor for most of his life.

The Midnight Sky: An image with Caoilinn Springall and George Clooney

Clooney is the director of the film in question, titled The Tender Bar, which is based on a memoir written by US journalist JR Moehringer about his adolescence largely spent in his uncle’s bar: Tye Sheridan plays Moehringer while Affleck plays. his uncle, Charlie.

The Will Hunting – Rebel Genius star has often opened up about his battle with alcohol in the past, after he first went into rehab in 2001. Last year, Affleck revealed to the New York Times that he had started drinking more in recent years due to marital problems with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Tender Bar Ben Affleck Tye Sheridan

The Tender Bar: Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the first photo of the film

I’ve been drinking relatively normally for a long time“said Ben Affleck.”I started drinking more and more as I realized my marriage was falling apart. It was 2015, 2016 and my bottle problem obviously only made my marital problems worse. Fighting any addiction is a difficult and lasting struggle, one is never truly in or out. It is a full time commitment. “


