George Clooney, icon of the year

George Clooeny is the star of Lake Como par excellence. The first to love our lake to the point of buying a house, Villa Oleanda where he spent the whole summer just passed with his wife Amal, their two children and the Saint Bernard puppy. George was present when at the end of July there were landslides and landslides in the Como area, due to the heavy rains and storms that violently hit our territory. His Villa was also partially damaged. He, George immediately made himself available to help economically and above all by acting as a spokesperson for the terrible situation that the Comasco was experiencing, participating in television broadcasts and going with the Civil Protection to make inspections. It is not obvious to expose yourself in this way, many other VIPs who love or say they love Lake Como, have been silent and then go back to weekend when everything was (more or less) settled. Not to mention all the times in which he has always talked about his love for Laglio and the lake in interviews worldwide. But no more controversy.

We know well the generosity of Geoorge Clooney, his being in the hand with us from Como. Recently, on the occasion of her return to TV8, the beautiful Elisabetta Canalis also recalled this aspect of her ex’s character, referring to the fact that she had an eye on the couple of caretakers who lived in Villa Oleandra and who, by the will of George, did not they were sent away.

The story of the 14 million

The story of the 14 million offered to friends already jumped out on the occasion of the nomination as Icon of the Year by GQ of the American actor and one of his benefited friends had told the eposdio but now, as can also be read on Tiscali Spettacoli and Huffingtonpost Italy, the actor added more details about the gesture he made in 2013.

“When I withdrew the money, the security officers were doing it on me because of the huge amount of money”

“I was a single guy. I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought, “All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? “

Then he had gathered everyone and gave them a speech, before handing them the briefcases:

“Listen, I want you to know how important you have been to me. I came to Los Angeles, slept on your couch. I am so lucky in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it’s really important to me that while we’re all still here together, I reciprocate. Open all the suitcases “

Only one tried not to accept but in the end he had to give up because George said, “If you don’t take them, no one else will take them.” Gerber, the friend who did not want to accept the money, worked in a bar in Texas and was struggling to make ends meet, but when George was not yet a star he had helped him, with what little he had. A story from a few years ago, but skipped back to the news for the details added by Clooney. A story, however, that is good for the heart to listen to again.