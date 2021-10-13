News

George Clooney: “I’m not a candidate in politics, I want a decent life. Biden is a beaten boy, Trump a blockhead who only thinks of women”

George Clooney he is keen to have a decent life and for this reason he has no intention of going into politics. Interviewed by the BBC, the director of The Tender Bar, from January 7, 2022 on Prime Video, in addition to talking about the new film, he discussed the current political framework in the United States and was categorical in excluding any hypothesis of his future as a politician or in public office. “Because I wish I had a decent life – Clooney explained -. I turned 60 this year and by talking to my wife Amal we know that we both work hard. We must think of these years as a golden period ”.

Then he let himself go to some considerations on the recent tenants of the White House: the Hollywood star has defined the president Joe Biden “a beaten boy who has to fix things later Trump“Which he boils as one of his”old acquaintance, a blockhead who only thinks of women“. The actor and director then added that at his age he can still play basketball and do the things he loves to do, but that in 20 years he will be 80 and despite his lifestyle he is still a considerable number: “We must make sure we live these years in the best possible way, ”he concluded.

