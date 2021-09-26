George Clooney in Cortona, the Tuscan summer is more and more VIP – Shows

Cortona (Arezzo), 10 August 2021 – The network of VIPs who have chosen to make a stop in Cortona in this hot summer of restart is growing. After the double walk of sir Antony Hokpins and that of Robert Downey Jr, here’s peeping George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin, who have decided to spend a romantic evening away from the paparazzi by returning to a place dear to them: the Relais il Falconiere. It is not the first time that the Hollywood star and his inseparable wife, a Lebanese lawyer, have made a stop in the city. The last opportunity dates back to 2015 during a holiday in Tuscany. “It was a very pleasant surprise to have them back as our customers”, said Riccardo and Silvia Baracchi of the Falconiere. They allowed themselves a dinner without children and then left without sleeping in the relais. “They were extremely affectionate. They hugged us remembering their last visit”, Riccardo Baracchi continues. “George remembered our hospitality well. I gave him my book on the history of the falconer, which also talks about him, together with a special 2017 Sangiovese vintage”.









But this time no souvenir photos, so as not to disturb the evening. Menu full of delicacies that Silvia prepares in her starred kitchen: aubergine parmigiana decomposed for appetizer; porcini tortelli with saffron puree of new potatoes for Amal; spaghetti with vermouth, green olives and chopped red prawns as well as tuna in a crusted tomato soup for George. Then a dessert with summer flavors, all washed down with Sangiovese from the Baracchi winery, the couple’s favorite. And while Clooney and his wife were relaxing at the relais, in the heart of the historic center, another VIP, this time from our own, was taking a leisurely stroll. Gianni Morandi and his wife Anna gave themselves a Cortona weekend as guests of Lorenzo Jovanotti and his family. Their arrival was immortalized by both the owners of the Osteria del Teatro restaurant (where the Jovanotti is at home) who have had them as customers, both from the singer himself and on Instagram posted a smiling photo in the company of the guests, of his daughter Teresa and his wife Francesca. The friendship between the two was further strengthened thanks to “L’Allegria” which Jova wrote for Morandi and which tops the charts.









But it is not only Cortona that appeals to VIPs. Castiglion Fiorentino it was the destination of another much loved couple of the star system. This is Alessandro Billy Costacurta And Martina Colombari who have allowed themselves a walk through the streets of the center with their mobile phone always ready to “crystallize” the suggestion of unique views of the medieval city. It is not a casual visit, it is a promise made by the Rossoneri icon of football, today a TV commentator, in April 2019 at an event wanted by the Municipality for sport and to support La Misericordia. Costacurta on the stage of the theater revealed that he was fascinated by the beauty of the city, promising to return with his wife. Promise kept: Billy and Martina allowed themselves a short stay admiring the masterpieces of art and appreciating the landscape as shown by the photo on instagram of the TV commentator overlooking the “belvedere” del Cassero. A telephone greeting to the mayor Agnelli then the tour in Tuscany with his wife continues in Val d’Orcia.







