George Clooney is “furious” about the incident on the set of Rust

The accident on the set of the western Rust prompted George Clooney to talk about the death of his friend Brandon Lee

During the podcast of his friend Marc Maron, George Clooney paused to talk about the misfortunes that occurred on the film set of Rust last month, when a gun used by Alec Baldwin killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza. Clooney related to this tragic event by talking about the deaths of actors Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984 and Brandon Lee in 1993, both of his acquaintances, which made gun safety on set a priority so he still can’t believe what happened on set. from Rust.

“I don’t know Alec Baldwin very well and I don’t think anyone was going to do anything wrong, I think it was a terrible accident, but there is a specific protocol” Clooney said. “Every time I’m given a gun on set, every single time, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m aiming it at, I show it to the crew. Every single take. Then when I have finished the weapon is returned to the attendant. Part of the reason this protocol exists is what happened to Brandon Lee. Everyone does it. Maybe Alec did, hopefully he did. But the problem is that blanks are hard to recognize because they look real. They have a small hole in the back where someone removed the gunpowder. ”

George Clooney said he doesn’t just visually inspect the gun because of this difficulty. “I mean, every time a six-round pistol is handed to me, I point it to the ground and press it six times. It’s just crazy not to do that ”. Then he goes into the merits of the accident of Rust explaining: “In all these years I have never heard the term ‘cold gun’. I’ve never heard that term. Literally. They’re just talking about things I’ve never heard of. It’s maddening. I’ve been on the set for 40 years and the person who gives you the gun, the person who is in charge of the gun, is the armourer. Point. These are tragedies, but they are also a lot of stupid mistakes “.