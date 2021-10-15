News

George Clooney, Julianna Margulies and the adorable ER reunion [FOTO]

George Clooney and Julianna Margulies gift fans of ER – Doctors on the front line an unexpected reunion!

12 years after the last episode of ER – Doctors on the front line George Clooney And Julianna Margulies they hug each other happily, for the beating hearts of their millions of fans. It happened at the New York premiere of The Tender Bar, Clooney’s latest directorial effort. The adorable and unexpected reunion was immortalized in some shots. The pair split scenes from the iconic and long-running television series for five seasons (Clooney dropped out of the series after season 5, while Margulies a year later).

Both stars forged successful careers after their ER shifts on the NBC network. Clooney has consistently worked in film, both in front of and behind the camera, while Margulies has won a couple of Emmy Awards for her work in legal drama. The Good Wife. He currently stars opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV + series The Morning Show.

Returning to the reason for their reunion, The Tender Bar is the new film directed by George Clooney, based on the autobiographical book by journalist JR Moehringer. The film, a sweet family comedy, stars Ben Affleck as a caring uncle who becomes a father figure to his nephew, aspiring writer.


