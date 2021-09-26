George Clooney, Kelly Preston is the only woman who left him

On July 12, 2020, John Travolta’s heart shattered when his beloved wife Kelly Preston, married 29 years earlier, she died after a long illness. He had three children with her, one of whom, Jett, had already died dead in 2009 at the age of 16. Fame and wealth were not enough to make this couple even lucky, at least not to the end. When Kelly Preston left perhaps she was not remembered as an actress of only memorable films, even though she had made about 60. But her death caused a lot of emotion because everyone who knew her publicly remembered her as a “lovely” woman. Among these there was also a colleague of hers and her husband John who described her with an unequivocal phrase: “my great love”. This was done by George Clooney who in the 80s, when he was not yet the great star of today, had lived with her a short but beautiful love story, certainly one of the least talked about in show business, of which many have come to acquaintance only when both have become famous.

Kelly Preston and George Clooney they met in 1987 at one of Hollywood’s crammed with movie insiders where younger stars wander glass in hand, careful to weave public relations. Curiously, George had worked on a sitcom called E / R that had nothing to do with doctors and wards, nor with the series that would make him famous, and while working in Roseanne, was studying acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. She was originally from Honolulu and had already left behind a stormy adolescence in which she smoked a lot of weed, as she later recounts, and a brief marriage to actor Kevin Cage. As a young girl she had seen Brooke Shields blow the lead role in blue Lagoon but he had gotten some fame with the teen movie Mischiefs and since then he worked regularly. Even though they had the same agent, who had invited both of them to the party, Kelly Preston and George Clooney they had never crossed paths before. They spent the evening chatting and when the party was over she accepted a ride from George. She mounted his Harley Davidson, who already had a great love for motorcycles, the passion broke out between them and the next day they were a couple. She was 25, he was 26 and it wasn’t long before they moved in together. George, who has never been a trivial man, thought of giving an extravagant gift to the girl he was madly in love with and one day he showed up at home with a spotted pig he named Max. he never loved Kelly, he didn’t even want to be touched by her, he was too afraid of women because the breeder who sold him to George had castrated him. The actor came up with all sorts of tricks to make him overcome his aversion towards his girlfriend, even going so far as to feed him using the cups of Kelly’s bra to make him become fond of her smell. But it didn’t work, the pig became inseparable from him instead and one day, Max would save his life by forcing him out of bed while he slept during an earthquake. But it is certainly not the fault of the domestic pig that their coexistence, after less than two years, has come to a conclusion. Believe it or not, George Clooney was dumped by someone in his life too. The two talked about incompatibility of lifestyles, but in the same year, 1989, Kelly fell in love with another actor, Charlie Sheen. It was never clear if she was expecting a marriage proposal that never came from George, or if she never really thought about marrying him, what we do know is that when she packed up and walked away leaving him with Max, George he told his friends that he was “devastated”, and it seems that his proverbial reluctance to get married, before meeting Amal Alamuddin, depended precisely on that story that had left him with a broken heart. Kelly, however, soon regretted her relationship with Charlie Sheen. The two stayed together for just a year, then she left him and word got around that a minor suture surgery on her arm she had undergone in the ER was due to a gunshot Sheen had fired at her. The two talked about an “accident”, but in the following days Kelly Preston packed up and left him too. She soon met John Travolta, whom she had met in 1987, and married him in 1991 in a romantic ceremony in Florida. George Clooney and Kelly Preston’s paths were long apart when Travolta announced that his “beautiful wife” was gone after two years of battling breast cancer, and George has made many statements in which he kept a lot for everyone to know: the relationship with Kelly Preston was the most important of his life “before meeting Amal”.

