George Clooney, Kim Cattrall and other actors who did not want to bring back classic series | Entertainment Cinema and Series

During its seasons, doctors were presented who stole the hearts of the public for their attractiveness and intelligence and one of the most popular was Doug Ross, played by Oscar winner George Clooney.

In 2021, ‘ER’ had a virtual meeting with most of its original cast and when asked if they thought it was appropriate to bring the series back, the 60-year-old actor answered the following:

“When you watch the show, for so many years, it would be hard to say that you could do it to the level that we did. It’s hard to go back to catching lightning in a bottle.”

Unfortunately Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker did not end up being the friends in real life that they showed in the series ‘Sex and the city’ as Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw.

On more than one occasion, the 65-year-old actress has expressed that for a long time she was asked to return to film the third film, but she flatly refused and it was rumored that she did not receive a very good treatment from the actress with whom she worked for years. .

In an interview with Piers Morgan conducted in 2017, without fear of anything, he expressed his opinion.

“Right now it’s extraordinary that I’m getting criticism as I’ve said ‘no’ for almost a year. That’s when I question the people on ‘Sex and the City,’ specifically Sarah Jessica Parker and I think she could have been nicer, I don’t know what his problem is, I’ve never known (…) Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years I have left and what I want to do with them, what haven’t I done? “I feel like the show was the best when it was the series, and the bonus was the two movies.”

For 2021, the continuation of ‘Sex and the city’ was released with ‘And Just Like That’ without Kim Cattrall participating in the series, although in some way her character was still present.

The production generated a lot of criticism on social networks and despite the poor reception it had by most fans, there are great chances that a second season of this series will be made.

For seven seasons, Carell played the witty and always funny Michael Scott on ‘The Office.’ The 2005 series is still a comedy classic and, although at some point it was rumored that there could be new chapters with part of the original cast, the actor explained why it would not be a good idea and indirectly ruled out the possibility of returning.

In 2018, through an interview for the Collider portal, he mentioned that it would simply not be the same, despite the fact that it had elements of the original production.

“I just can’t see it being the same, and I think most people would want it to be the same, but it wouldn’t. Ultimately, I think maybe it’s better to leave it well enough and just let it exist as it is.” it was. You would literally have to have all the same writers, the same producers, the same directors, and the same actors, and even with all those components, it just wouldn’t be the same. So, no.”

In 1997, the series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ came to television where a young woman had to balance her life as a teenager, while dedicating herself to killing demons, dark creatures and supernatural beings.

With seven seasons it turned out to be a success from start to finish and despite the fact that there was talk of a possible reboot, it never saw the light of day. Sarah Gellar confessed in 2019 that she is not against bringing the story back in the future, but yes, she would not be present.

“I’m not a teenager anymore. … I’m all for them rebooting it. I think it’s an important story. I think there’s a way to modernize it and tell a different story now. I think the way we ended up lends itself to that, but at the same time, I’m very proud of the show that we did,” she shared with BuzzFeed News.

‘The OC’ was also a series that marked more than a generation and focused on the problems of a group of young people who lived in a wealthy neighborhood of Newport Beach, in Orange County, California.

One of the main characters was Seth Cohen, an unpopular young man and a lover of comics who ends up becoming the best friend of Ryan Atwood, the protagonist of the series.

To everyone’s surprise, the actor participated in a podcast called ‘Welcome to the OC, Bitches!’, which was hosted in 2021 by his former setmates Rachel Bilson, who was Summer Roberts, and Melinda Clarke, an actress who was known for be Julie Cooper in the chapters.

When touching on the subject of bringing back ‘The OC’ with the original cast, he shared that it would not be possible for very specific reasons, which even have to do with politics.

“I don’t think it can be done because I feel like, socially, I think we’re in a different place. And I think we’re in a more conscious place. But I guess the point is, for me, in a post-Donald Trump America, to say “Let’s go to Orange County,” I feel like you have to have a real political and social reckoning. And is that what people want to see with this show? I don’t know. And is there a way to do both? I mean, I guess there is, but in my opinion, I’d probably want to set it on fire more than the fans would. So, I don’t know who would be happy.”

Thanks to the HBO Max platform, we saw a meeting of the casting of Friends in 2021, where the actors remembered their best moments, and revealed some secrets, thus giving the public a shot of nostalgia.

Over the years, the protagonists made it clear that making a reboot or a series where they return with their characters would be impossible, and Lisa Kudrow commented that she is not completely denied seeing the story on the screen again, but on one condition.

“I don’t think there will be any ‘Friends’ reboot. I mean, not with any of us, I mean, you’d need to find another six new leads to play the six charismatic plot characters. I’d love to see what the version would look like.” of the series”, was what he said in an interview for the portal ‘Where is the buzz’.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse rose to fame thanks to their Disney series ‘Zack and Cody’, which ran from 2005 to 2008 and culminated in a movie in 2011.

Since then they have forged their path in film and television; However, the one who has stood out the most in recent years is Cole for his participation in the ‘Riverdale’ series.

This has given him several important interviews and in the one he had on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ in 2020, the subject was touched on if he or his brother would be interested in appearing again as Zack and Cody.

“There’s always the ‘Oh, when are you coming back?’ But I don’t think it should be done… I think it’s really incendiary there’s a lot of potential to demolish that perfect little golden memory of a show if you go back and relive it I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and spin-off too I think, if time goes by, everyone who comes back to a show like that isn’t really in the same frame of mind.”

The new series of ‘iCarly’ that premiered in 2021 had a great absence and that was Jennette Mccurdy as the rebellious Sam Puckett.

While the show continued without her, she has made it clear in the past that she had no desire to reprise her role and instead wanted to pursue production and directing, not pursue acting fully.

“Jennette is busy working on her book that she sold to Simon & Schuster, as well as bringing her one-man show back on stage. She is also working on other film and television projects that have not yet been announced,” was what was published in a statement in 2021 which was addressed to the media.

Mccurdy wasn’t the only star of ‘iCarly’ to turn down the offer to return to the new version of the series, as Noah Munck was totally determined to stop being Gibby.

In 2017 during an interview for ‘The OYC Podcast’, the actor confessed that he had had a certain degree of hatred for his character for a long time and that he felt like a punching bag because of the jokes in the episodes.

Although he said that maybe at some point he could have a better relationship with Gibby, his return was not confirmed.

After being Pacey Witter in the teen drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’ for 5 years, actor Joshua Jackson managed to become a television star and participate in more than 50 productions.

Throughout his career he has been asked questions regarding his participation in the series starring James Van Der Beek and one that he did not hesitate to answer, is if he is for or against reviving the show and being Pacey again and for him that stage is history.

“I don’t know why you would want to bring him back. No one needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a good place. No one needs to see Pacey’s back hurt. I don’t think we need that update.” his response according to ‘E! News’.