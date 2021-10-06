News

George Clooney laughs with Ben Affleck and hugs with Amal on the red carpet

Also intervened on the topic mother Amal she said jokingly: “My husband is definitely a great teacher …!”.

And jokes and laughter also and above all with the friend Ben Affleck, smiling and super fit in a very happy time of her life. Of him, who is the protagonist in the film, George said ironically: “” We will never share the screen, first of all because he is taller than me “and then added:” And then, the two of us together, we would be really too sexy. He is the most sought-after man of the moment, I have been twice in the past: too much sensuality and charm, we would not be bearable. In short, a single screen would not be enough to contain both of us “,

Affleck for his part, in an interview with Extra he said: “My life is fine, it’s a fantastic time and I’m really happy”, alluding to the newfound serenity after the flame of love is rekindled with Jennifer Lopez.


