George Clooney lived in constant anguish | A father’s nightmare

George Clooney he is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors of the small and big screen. We have known it as the Dr. Ross of the medical series ER- Medici at first line and since that moment his career has been studded with great successes.

George has starred in national and international films that have consecrated him to fame world. He had an affair with our Sardinian tissue, Elisabetta Canalis, but things didn’t go well between them. However, the two broke up on excellent terms.

Today George Clooney is happily married to a lawyer, Amal Alamuddin and the couple has two gorgeous twins, She and Alexander. Speaking of his children, the Hollywood actor made statements that left his followers speechless. Here’s what happened to her baby. Let’s find out together.

The son’s illness

These past few months have not been very easy for George and his wife to cope with. The little one of the house Clooney, Alexander, had health problems that made the family agitated. What happened to him?

It looks just like the little one Alexander Clooney suffer from a severe form of asthma which scares parents a lot. Concern has grown especially in the period of the Covid 19 pandemic. As we know, this disease affects the respiratory tract.

Alexander was born in 2017 and has always been particularly protected by the family that today, fears every day, that the child could contract the covid and have serious consequences respiratory.

For this reason, the actor’s entire family has locked themselves up in the house in recent months, without seeing people outside their family unit.

Their home has become a small refuge to protect Alexander. When they go out for work, George and Amal they are always protected by masks while the children are at home. The couple tries to get the children out as little as possible by keeping them safe in their wonderful home where comforts are not lacking.