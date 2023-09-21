George Clooney, Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan… – GoldDerby

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is going through some big changes right now james gunn And Peter Safran As the new rulers of DC Studios. This means that the DC cinematic universe is getting somewhat of a reboot after several movies of varying quality. However, outside of the DCEU, when filmmakers get DC adaptations right, they create masterpieces. christopher nolan“The Dark Knight” trilogy and Todd Phillips“Joker” is proof of this.

Regardless of their overall quality, all of these films feature top-notch actors. Some were already Oscar winners or nominees when they starred in their respective DC films (Joaquin Phoenix, Viola Davis), some received Oscar nominations or wins following DC roles (George Clooney, Tom Hardy), and some are still looking for their first Oscar bid (cillian murphy, Whatever the case, the list of DC film alumni stretches far and wide – and some of them may be up for Academy Awards this year. Here’s the breakdown.

ben affleck – “Air”

Ben Affleck, or Batfleck, was a good Bruce Wayne/Batman in movies that didn’t match his talents. He starred as the Caped Crusader in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and “The Flash.” Ultimately, it didn’t work out for him. However, it worked for him at the Oscars. He won the Best Original Screenplay Award Matt Damon Before winning Best Picture with Clooney for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998 Grant Heslov For “Argo” in 2013. Two bids, two wins. Affleck may return this year with his biopic “Air”, which he stars in, directs and produces. The film tells the story of how Nike got signed Michael Jordan To make an Air Jordan shoe. We think it’ll be a little tough for them to get an acting or directing nomination this year, but “Air” is so popular and it’s definitely a feel-good movie with a sweet true story at its center – that it deserves a nomination for Best Picture. Affleck will likely be on the ballot as producer.

George Clooney – “The Boys in the Boat”

Clooney was a completely different Batman in his only Batman film – “Batman & Robin”. The film received poor reviews from many, including Clooney. He saved himself and won two Oscars. The first was the Best Supporting Actor award for “Syriana” in 2006 and the second was the Best Picture award for “Argo”. Clooney was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2012 for “The Ides of March” (with Heslov and beau willimon) and in 2006 for “Good Night and Good Luck”, for which he also earned a Best Director nomination. Additionally, he also has three Best Actor nods to his name – ‘Michael Clayton’ (2008), ‘Up in the Air’ (2010), and ‘The Descendants’ (2012). Clooney returns to directing this year with “The Boys in the Boat,” which tells the true story of the University of Washington rowing team in the 1930s. Clooney and the film are currently out of our predicted nominees for Best Picture and Best Director, but it could be a big awards player down the road.

margot robbie – “Barbie”

From Batman to Barbie, Robbie rose to fame playing Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad,” a role she reprized in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.” Robbie played the titular Barbie, who is suffering from an existential crisis, in “Barbie”, a film she also produced. As of now, we expect her to be nominated for Best Actress and Producer for “Barbie” and Best Picture. These nominations will add to her existing two nominations, which came for Best Actress for “I, Tonya” in 2018 and Best Supporting Actress for “Bombshell” in 2020.

Tom Hardy – “The Bikeriders”

Next up is Hardy, who played the villain Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises,” the third and final installment in Nolan’s trilogy. This year the hardy stars are Jeff Nichols”The Bikeriders” is an American epic about the lives of several members of a Midwestern motorcycle club. Hardy will likely be promoted for Best Supporting Actor, a category he’s familiar with after picking up a bid for “The Revenant” in 2016. This is his only Oscar bid to date. However, he sits outside our current predicted nominees for this category.

Joaquin Phoenix – “Napoleon”

While Hardy played Bane, Phoenix played another iconic Batman villain — the Joker — in Phillips’ character-study “Joker,” which follows a man named Arthur Fleck on his descent into madness. Starts to grow. After competing in the category for “Walk the Line” in 2006 and “The Master” in 2013, Phoenix won Best Actor for that film in 2020. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Gladiator” in 2001. Phoenix reunites with ‘Gladiator’ director ridley scott For another historical epic this year, head to Apple TV+’s “Napoleon.” Phoenix plays the title role in this biopic about the infamous French emperor and he rounds out our predicted nominees for Best Actor.

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Phoenix starred with the great actor in “Joker” Robert De Niro, who played comedian and TV show host Murray Franklin – Arthur’s idol and obsession. De Niro will play another supporting role this year Martin Scorsese“Killers of the Flower Moon”, which tells the true story of the murders of several Osage tribe members in the 1920s USA. We expect De Niro to be one of the big contenders for Best Supporting Actor this year. He is currently only second in our odds chart Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”). De Niro is seeking his ninth Oscar nomination. He was nominated for Best Actor five times – for “Taxi Driver” in 1977, “The Deer Hunter” in 1979, “Raging Bull” in 1981, “Awakenings” in 1991 and “Cape Fear” in 1992. He also received Best Supporting Actor bids for “The Godfather Part II” in 1975 and “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013. He was also nominated for Best Picture for “The Irishman”. He won awards for “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II”.

viola davis – “Air”

Davis has been Oscar nominated four times, with best supporting actress bids in 2009 for “Doubt” and “Fences” in 2017, and best supporting actress bids in 2012 for “The Help” and in 2021 for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Actress has received nominations; She won for “Fences”. Davis returns this year with “Air,” in which she plays Michael Jordan’s mother. deloris jordan, Davis has a small, quiet role, but we know these roles play well in the Best Supporting Actress (judi dench Award won for “Shakespeare in Love” ruby d Was nominated for “American Gangster”). Also, there has been a lot of growth in this category this year. Davis’ name and appearance could propel her to a fifth nomination. He’s out of our projected candidates at this time, but don’t expect his name to fade away any time soon. Davis was Amanda Waller, the woman in charge of the team in “Suicide Squad” and “The Suicide Squad”, who had no role in “Black Adam”.

jeffrey wright – “American Fiction”

“American Fiction” recently won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF. The film tells the story of an author who becomes angry when his latest book does not do well while another author’s work tops the bestseller list. Wright played Lieutenant James Gordon in “The Batman” – Gordon is the head of the Gotham City Police Department. Robert PattinsonIs batman. Wright has never been nominated for an Oscar before, but he’s leading our Best Actor odds chart.

cillian murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Another actor looking for his first Oscar nomination is Murphy, who stars in Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer,” which tells how J. Robert Oppenheimer Made the atomic bomb. Murphy tops our Best Actor odds chart. Murphy starred as the villain Scarecrow in “Batman Begins”, while he made a cameo appearance in “The Dark Knight Rises”.

christopher nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Nolan’s name has been mentioned a lot in this list. He may not be an actor, but he’s definitely a DC alumnus – perhaps the most important one on this list. He wrote and directed “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Dark Knight Rises” – the best Batman movies of all time – and he directed “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Also constructed. “”Justice League,” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Nolan somehow didn’t get an Oscar nomination for any of those Batman movies (his “The Dark Knight” Best Director/Best Picture snub is serious) but He has five bids to his name. He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2002 for “Memento” (shared with brother) jonathan nolan) and in 2011 for “Inception”. He was also nominated for Best Picture in 2018 for “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” His only Best Director bid also came for “Dunkirk”. However, we think Nolan will get three more Oscar nominations for “Oppenheimer” this year – for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. In fact, we’re currently predicting that Nolan will actually win Best Picture and Best Director. This could be a big year for Nolan.

make your prediction Now in the Gold Derby. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) To compete against other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy score. see our Latest Prediction Champs, Can you get to the next spot on our esteemed leaderboard? Always remember to keep your predictions updated as they impact our latest racetrack odds that terrify Hollywood heads and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your opinion with us famous platform Where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep an eye on the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: What do you think? What do you predict and why?

Sign up Subscribe to Gold Derby’s free newsletter with the latest predictions.