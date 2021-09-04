George Clooney moves to the coolest destination in Portugal

Goodbye Laglio? Maybe it’s just a goodbye for George Clooney who, according to some sources, has decided to spend his next vacation in Portugal, where he is about to buy a property in the coolest location in the country.

The American actor and producer has in fact fallen in love with the beach of Leads in Melides, in the Municipality of Grandola, where a splendid and luxurious resort for VIPs called Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club is being built.

The resort will understand 146 villas (one of which will be inhabited by the Clooney family), 29 residences, a wellness center and a golf course.

After all, how not to fall in love with such an enchanting place as Comporta, a paradise between the ocean and rice fields, surrounded by sand dunes and pine forests south of Lisbon.

A unique place, where you can reconnect with nature. If for some the fishermen’s stilt houses remind us of some places in Asia, for others magnificent white sand beaches overlooking the dark ocean, they are reminiscent of the very elegant Hamptons, even if Comporta has an absolutely unique and inimitable setting.

Clooney is not the only one who has decided to invest in Portugal. In addition to him, his colleague John Malkovich, but also Monica Bellucci, the footballer Eric Cantona and the designer king of stilettos Christian Louboutin, all ready to transform Portuguese beaches into the new “place to be”.

If so far Portugal had attracted, in addition to the many tourists, as it is considered a low cost destination, numerous retirees, thanks to the advantageous conditions applied to those who have chosen this country to spend the last years of life peacefully, now it will see a boom of super rich in the most beautiful and exclusive areas.

The resort where Clooney will go on vacation will be ready by 2022, so there is still time to convince George to stay longer in Italy.