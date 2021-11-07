George Clooney on a rampage: “Just post pictures of our children, they put their lives at risk. And I’m not paranoid”

George Clooney is also known for his calmness and for this reason his warning to the press is causing a stir. The Hollywood star took pen and paper and wrote a letter to Daily Mail and other newspapers asking to “refrain from putting our children’s faces on your headboard“. But we need to take a step back to understand the reasons for his descent into the field: in recent days just the Daily Mail posted (but later removed) photos of American actress Billie Lourd’s one-year-old daughter. Too much for Clooney who took the opportunity to reiterate an obvious principle but perhaps for this reason too often ignored by the tabloid press: “A public figure must accept the publication of his photos, even intrusive ones as part of the pfee to pay to do his job but our children, my children, did not make this commitment ”.

And here he spoke clearly of the danger to which Ella and Alexander are exposed, the twins born in 2017 from his marriage to the human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, engaged alongside the United Nations in investigations on the civil war in Syria, on the violence in Iraq or for freedom of expression in Egypt. “My wife’s work sees it confronting and prosecuting terrorist groups and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe – explained Clooney -. However, we cannot protect our children if their faces are on the cover. We have never sold an image of our boys, we are not on social media and we never publish photos why do it it would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real world problems, with real world consequences“Concludes George.