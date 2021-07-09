News

George Clooney on Lake Como, here are the photos at the restaurant with Amal

George Clooney is at home in Cernobbio and in a restaurant in particular he loves to stop for dinner from time to time for romantic tete-a-tete with his wife. To celebrate the 4th of July and to enjoy the fireworks on the lake, the actor and Amal have booked a table for two. He in a black suit and silver beard, elegant and refined as always. She wrapped in a shiny blue slip dress, very glamorous and sensual. Loose hair, a touch of blush, a pinch of lipstick, Amal showed class to spare. After dinner, the couple let themselves be photographed by the restaurant staff amidst big smiles and joking chats with the chef and the dining room staff.

The restaurant in Cernobbio is the favorite of the Hollywood star and every summer is paparazzi for dinner. He was dating him even before marrying, in 2014, the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he had twins Ella and Alexander. The bachelor George’s Italian summers were divided between raids on motorcycles and evenings at the restaurant with a view of the Lario. Now the actor is expected to bring his children to the next dinner …

