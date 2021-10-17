News

George Clooney opens his villa on Lake Como for charity

Who wants to spend a day at George and Amal Clooney’s home on Lake Como? No, this is not a joke. The couple will really open the doors of Villa Oleandra, their summer home in Laglio, for charity. Two tourists will have the opportunity to be guests of the Clooneys, between chat, toast and souvenir photos with a lake view.
“When you daydream about life after Covid, do you imagine being together with friends to share a meal, maybe a few drinks, talk about what you are grateful for, amidst endless laughter? Well, it will be just like that … except for the fact that your friends will be George and Amal Clooney in person: you will join them in their beautiful home on Lake Como, in Italy! “, Reads Omaze, a platform that is always used from multiple stars to raise funds.

While no donation is required to enter the draw, the goal is to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Against Human Rights Violations Around the World. You have to register on the platform and cross your fingers: the lucky winner will be announced on August 4th, but those residing in Italy cannot participate.

The trip will be drawn by lot and will include a typical Italian meal as well as a “applause for life” and the possibility of “taking pictures to remember everything” at George and Amal’s home, as well as flights and accommodation in hotels in Como. “The Clooney Foundation fights for the rights of individuals unjustly targeted by oppressive governments and works to expose the corruption that feeds serious human rights violations, always alongside hateful marginalized communities, displaced children without opportunities learning, and refugees trying to rebuild their lives abroad ”.

