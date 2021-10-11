George Clooney President? No, “I want to enjoy these golden years as long as I can”

LOS ANGELES – Does George Clooney intend to return to politics, perhaps to become President? Not at all, he would rather have a “good life”, reducing his workload where possible.

This was stated by the actor and director himself during an interview with the British broadcaster BBC, where he launched his new film “The Tender Bar”.

“I actually wish I had a good life,” undertaking fewer projects as long as “I can still do the things I love, like playing basketball,” said Clooney. «I turned 60 this year, and speaking with my wife – noticing that we were both still working hard – I told her that we must think of these as the golden years», on the other hand «in 20 years I will be 80 years old. .. a real number where no matter how much you train or what you eat, you are still 80 years old. So I told her that we must make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way ».

Always a supporter of US President Joe Biden, the 60-year-old has spared no criticism from Trump, describing the US as a country “that is still recovering from the damage” caused by the former President, “it will take time”.

Loading... Advertisements

Still talking about Trump, the actor defined him as an “empty head”: “I knew him before he became President, he only went hunting for girls”. “Every time you went out with him he would say, ‘What’s that girl’s name?’ It was just this ».

What about the tycoon wanting to apply again? “He will play it, but I hope in the good sense of the Americans not to get him elected again,” concluded Clooney.