George Clooney refuses 35 million for a single day of work: “I have enough money”

George Clooney said no to $ 35 million. For just one day of work: the offer was to shoot an airline commercial. The Oscar-winning actor, however, replied “no thanks”, for ethical reasons. “I talked to Amal and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth it,” the star explained to The Guardian, presenting the new film The Tender Bar, in which his friend Ben Affleck directs. “The company is tied to a country which, although our ally, has sometimes questionable policies. And frankly, if I have to lose sleep for even a minute it means it’s not worth it. I’d say I have enough money. ‘

Clooney did not specify which company was, but it is understood that the “questionable policies” he referred to in the interview concern human rights: his wife Amal Alamuddin, with whom he consulted, is one of the most accredited rights advocates humans in the UK, and if he has come to the decision to refuse it is probably because she has provided him with enough data to make a proper assessment.

Amal’s influence

Amal, who he married in Venice in 2014 and with whom he has two children, the twins Ella and Alexander, born in 2017, was his most trusted advisor. It is to her that Clooney also attributes the greater relaxation in the work that characterized him after marriage. And which led him to decide not to take part as an actor in The Tender Bar: «There aren’t many interesting roles around, but in the end I don’t have to play. I was also talking about it with my wife this summer, when I turned 60: we both love our jobs, but we don’t have to go crazy ».

George the benefactor

A few months ago George Clooney jumped to the headlines for giving a million dollars each to his 14 closest friends to thank them for being by his side. In fact, the episode was eight years ago: “All I have are these friends who in 35 years have helped me in one way or another – he explained – Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If I were hit by a bus, they’d all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? ‘ So he took a van and picked up the cash in Los Angeles, filling 14 briefcases each with a million dollars.