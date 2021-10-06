News

George Clooney Refuses To Show Batman & Robin To His Wife: “I Want You To Respect Me”

Posted on
George Clooney is aware that he has destroyed a franchise with his performance in Batman & Robin, and has no intention of showing the film to his wife.

George Clooney he has no intention of showing his wife Amal Batman & Robin, unfortunate foray into the cinecomic genre of the star, because he wants to keep his respect.

Batman & Robin: George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in a scene from the film

Variety interviewed George Clooney on the red carpet at the US premiere of his new directorial film, The Tender Bar, and questioned him why he didn’t return as Batman alongside colleagues Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the The Flash movie. Here is his answer:

“They didn’t ask me. When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually look the other way.”

George Clooney explains why he never worked with Ben Affleck: “I’m too short”

Clooney played Bruce Wayne / Batman in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin in 1997. At his side, Chris O’Donnell played Robin, Alicia Silverstone was Batgirl, Uma Thurman was the villain Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger the menacing Mr. Freeze. The late Joel Schumacher has apologized on multiple occasions for the outcome of Batman & Robin, which crowned Clooney “the worst Batman ever”. Reason why Amal Clooney confessed that her husband does not allow her to see the film.

“There are some movies where I just say, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me'”George Clooney explained.


