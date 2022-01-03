George Clooney returns to directing: in ‘The Tender bar’ the story of how hard it is to be a dad

A tender story “about a young man who ends up writing a bestseller and the path that led him there. But inside there is also the idea of ​​how we continue to seek happiness, sometimes failing to see to have had her with us all along “. For George Clooney this is the meaning of The Tender Bar, his new film as director, with Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and the little one Daniel Ranieri (in its debut), which after its debut in a limited number of theaters in the US in December, arrives from 7 January exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

It is the adaptation of the bestselling memoir of the same name (in Italy it is published by Piemme with the title The bar of high hopes) signed in 2005 by JR Moehringer, journalist and writer, winner of the award in 2000 Pulitzer thanks to an investigation into a river community in Alabama. The author is also the ghost writer of, among others, the bestselling autobiography of André Agassi, Open – My story and is working on the memoir of the Prince Harry, due out at the end of 2022.

In The tender bar we go back to Moehringer’s childhood and youth through the story of JR (Ranieri and Sheridan in different ages), a boy raised in Manhasset, Long Island, by a single mother (Rabe) in the house of his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd). JR is trained as a man by spending a lot of time in the neighborhood bar where Uncle Charlie (Affleck) is a bartender.

Daniel Ranieri and Christopher Lloyd in a scene from the film ‘The tender bar’

The self-taught and charismatic man encourages his grandson to take care of his education and to nurture his passions, starting with that for writing, and is one of the original and sometimes bizarre father figures in JR’s life. ‘, how can they, the absence of the real father (a deejay, idealized by the child, although their contacts are sporadic).

“Uncle Charlie is a fascinating character, similar to my father in many respects – explained Ben Affleck in the ‘Deadline Contenders’ meetings organized by the online magazine with some of the protagonists and authors of the most anticipated films of the season – Just like dad, Charlie he is a bartender, a person with a culture, self-taught and with a strong sense of humor. “

Daniel Ranieri and George Clooney in a scene from the film ‘The tender bar’

As an actor, Affleck added, “it’s a very rewarding role: Charlie is on the one hand a really good person and a go-to father figure for his grandson, he’s always on his side. He loves the baby, but doesn’t express it in the traditional way. to which the last generation is accustomed “.

A kind of person Clooney also knows well: “In Kentucky, where I grew up, I had an Uncle George, from whom I got my name – he recalled, speaking of the film – George really lived on top of an old battered bar. And when I was 9 or 10 years, which is the exact time frame the first part of the film is set in, he would give me 50 cents to fetch him a pack of cigarettes from the vending machine or a can of beer. So I really grew up in and around a bar, like the one in the film, among bizarre characters who called me ‘little boy’ “.

With the adaptation “we think we have remained very faithful to the essence of the book – added the actor and director who is also co-producer, with the partner Grant Heslov And Ted Hope – The Tender Bar it’s always a story about social class, growing up in a bar and the intimacy of a family. It’s kind of like The Wizard of Oz. JR is constantly looking for happiness and his place in the world, but in reality he always had them – explained Clooney – It’s a journey we all love to watch. “

For Ben Affleck The tender bar represents “perhaps one of the only two moments in my career in which I am offered a great role for a great film by a great director. I generally always collaborate to create the material for my projects, I make them happen. This time it was like a gift from heaven Even before reading the script (signed by William Monahan, Oscar winner for The departed ed) I was ready to make the film, and I still didn’t know how much George Clooney (Affleck’s friend, co-producer with him of Argo ed) was good as a director. It really helped me. “