George Clooney reveals why he will never star with Ben Affleck

“The two of us together on the same screen? Impossible!”. Tranchant! George Clooney (61) responded to reporters like this, on the red carpet of his new film The Tender Bar. With him directing. Interpreters: Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd (yes, the legendary Doc of Back to the Future). But above all Ben Affleck (49). Strictly one behind and the other in front of the camera.

Ben Affleck and George Clooney: strange couple on the red carpet of The Tender Bar

The red carpet took place in Los Angeles, Sunday 3 October: the photos are all in the gallery above. Ben was single, without Jennifer Lopez. George showed up with his wife Amal Clooney, like in heyday and pre-COVID. A reporter from ET Online asked the star / director if the two will be together in the same film next time. Side by side. And George replied “à la George Clooney”.

The two of us together never! The screen wouldn’t hold up

“Impossible! First he is taller than me. Next to him I’d feel like Mickey Rooney (40s actor famous for his basenessto and for marrying Ava Gardner, ed), And then … The two of us together would be too sexy. He is the sexiest man in the world right now. And I have been twice, in 1997 and 2006. Too much sensuality and charm, all together! It wouldn’t be bearable! The screen, a single screen would not “hold”! “. In short, the usual ironic George Clooney …

Like George, there is no one (word of Ben)

To which Ben Affleck (without Jennifer Lopez, on the occasion) replied with the 32-tooth smile of an eternal American boy: “He’s the best and most detail-obsessed director I’ve met. He has so much experience in this world that working with him is a gift. He knows what he wants and he asks me. And he’s great at creating the best atmosphere on set. As for working together … He should hire me. And then take on himself. we’ll see in the future if it does “.

In reality, the two are close friends. Argon, the film with which Ben Affleck won the Oscar in 2021, was produced by Clooney. Add the fact that they are united by many mutual friends, starting with Matt Damon. Ben Affleck’s best friend / confidant / supporter since school in Boston. And Clooney’s trusted actor who wanted him by his side in the saga of Ocean’s Eleven. And in Suburbicn, his film as a director set in the 1950s. It was 2017 and the two, with their respective spouses, paraded on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

Where this year, Ben Affleck garnered all the attention (how could it be otherwise?) By appearing with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on the runway at the world premiere of The Last Duel. In that case, stealing the show from Matt Damon, the protagonist of the film much more than him …

The Tender Bar: plot, protagonists, release date. In view of the 2022 Oscars

The Tender Bar is the true story of a little boy who, after being abandoned by his father, seeks his place in the world. And he asks his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) for help in this coming-of-age story / novel. Barista profession… It is taken from the autobiographical book by the American journalist and writer JR Moehringer. Pulitzer Prize in 2000. The film is released in the US on December 17, in time for the Oscar Race 2022. From January it will be visible on Amazon Prime Video. Below is a video from the set …

It’s the star’s eighth directorial film since Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, In love no rules. The Ides of March, Monuments Men, Suburbicon And The Midnight Sky. Plus some episodes of the Unscripted and Catch-22…

Ben Affleck no, but Brad Pitt does

The “never with Ben Affleck” rule doesn’t apply to Brad Pitt. The two, in fact, will share the screen in a just announced and still very mysterious new Apple movie… for George, is Brad less sexy than Ben? Or maybe it’s just not that tall …

