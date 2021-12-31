George Clooney risked dying: the story of the accident



George Clooney nearly died. “At that moment I thought that I would never see my wife Amal and my children Ella and Alexander again”. The actor recalled the terrible accident he had in Sardinia in 2018.

George Clooney, the story of the accident

In an interview with Sunday Times, George Clooney recounted the sensations experienced during the terrible crash in motion when he thought it was his last moment of life. In 2018 Clooney was in Sardinia for the shooting of his film, Catch 22.

One morning he left his villa very early to go to the set, with his scooter, a Yamaha T Max. After traveling a short distance, a high-powered car cuts his way. Clooney falls, hits his head, pelvis, arm. He is lying on the ground, someone calls 118, the ambulance arrives and the rescuers apply a collar and transport him to the hospital in yellow code. A CT scan and an ultrasound confirm that he is out of danger and will heal in a few days.

George Clooney thought he was dying

But when Clooney found himself lying on the ground, he thought it was all over now. “I was waiting for my switch to go out.” Then he remembers the moment when he opened his eyes and saw himself surrounded by people who were filming him with their cell phones. In what could be the last moment of his life, George has realized for some people it’s just an object of fun.

“When you’re in the spotlight, you realize that when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”

George Clooney, footage of the accident

Even though Clooney is used to fame and the negative consequences of notoriety, he has always set limits beyond which he does not agree to go. Like when he wrote an open letter to the British media to stop publishing photos of his children without obscuring their faces, thus exposing them to numerous dangers.

Likewise, he could not accept the behavior of certain people who filmed him while he was lying on the ground after the terrible accident. “For some it was just fun.” While Clooney thought he would leave Amal a widow with two young children.

Fortunately, he is now well and has survived the accident without consequences. Speaking of dangers, this summer in Laglio Clooney and Amal with their twins were in their villa when bad weather wreaked havoc in the area.