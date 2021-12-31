News

George Clooney risked dying: the story of the accident

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 34 3 minutes read


George Clooney, the splendid Villa Oleandra in Laglio

George Clooney nearly died. “At that moment I thought that I would never see my wife Amal and my children Ella and Alexander again”. The actor recalled the terrible accident he had in Sardinia in 2018.

George Clooney, the story of the accident

In an interview with Sunday Times, George Clooney recounted the sensations experienced during the terrible crash in motion when he thought it was his last moment of life. In 2018 Clooney was in Sardinia for the shooting of his film, Catch 22.

One morning he left his villa very early to go to the set, with his scooter, a Yamaha T Max. After traveling a short distance, a high-powered car cuts his way. Clooney falls, hits his head, pelvis, arm. He is lying on the ground, someone calls 118, the ambulance arrives and the rescuers apply a collar and transport him to the hospital in yellow code. A CT scan and an ultrasound confirm that he is out of danger and will heal in a few days.

George Clooney thought he was dying

But when Clooney found himself lying on the ground, he thought it was all over now. “I was waiting for my switch to go out.” Then he remembers the moment when he opened his eyes and saw himself surrounded by people who were filming him with their cell phones. In what could be the last moment of his life, George has realized for some people it’s just an object of fun.

“When you’re in the spotlight, you realize that when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”

George Clooney, footage of the accident

Even though Clooney is used to fame and the negative consequences of notoriety, he has always set limits beyond which he does not agree to go. Like when he wrote an open letter to the British media to stop publishing photos of his children without obscuring their faces, thus exposing them to numerous dangers.

Likewise, he could not accept the behavior of certain people who filmed him while he was lying on the ground after the terrible accident. “For some it was just fun.” While Clooney thought he would leave Amal a widow with two young children.

Fortunately, he is now well and has survived the accident without consequences. Speaking of dangers, this summer in Laglio Clooney and Amal with their twins were in their villa when bad weather wreaked havoc in the area.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 34 3 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alessandro Gassmann who is he | career age | wife

October 11, 2021

Finch, the trailer for the Apple TV + movie starring Tom Hanks

September 21, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the place of Emma Stone

September 25, 2021

Will Smith shows the progress of his weight loss journey

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button