George Clooney seduced by Amal, pin-up legs

The actor was pinched out of a New York restaurant with his wife who bewitched with her innate class and overwhelming beauty.

At the recent red carpet show at the London Film Festival we saw her wearing a wonderful white dress complete with a feather boa on the shoulders, an enchantment that sent the photographers who came to the event in ecstasy to immortalize the stars who came as guest stars.

Amir Clooney despite the 43 years she still shows a shocking beauty that not only displaces the millions of fans who follow her on social networks, but apparently her husband George is also deeply in love and seduced in an irrepressible way.

The two were recently pinched out of a New York restaurant for a romantic dinner at One If By Land, Two If By Sea. A real match bomb that immediately destabilized, she is a real lady of style. We comment on the look and see the paparazzi photos.

READ ALSO -> Alessandra Amoroso no longer hides, an unprecedented confession: “Today I forgave myself …”

Amal Clooney buys hearts, legs are the focus that sends you into ecstasy

DON’T MISS ALSO -> Silvia Toffanin breaks the silence on marriage: “The truth is …”

Loading... Advertisements

It was September 27, 2014 when George Clooney and Amal Ramzi Alamuddin said “yes” with a very luxurious ceremony in Venice. The lawyer and lawyer wife of the actor at the moment engaged in the promotion of his latest movie “The Tender Bar” she is a true style icon and every time she is surprised by photographers she is an example of extreme style and elegance.

Paparazzata by photographers in New York decided to wear a blue Stella McCartney dress, sleeveless with wide straps, chaste neckline and a very short skirt with external tips that she mischievously uncovered her long, toned legs.

To enrich the look décolleté from the high heel with metallic toe of the Gianvito Rossi brand, very eye-catching animalier clutch, and finally to the lobes pendant earrings with diamonds and yellow quartz.

A bomb that her husband, dressed in a gray suit and black shirt, could not resist. Hand in hand they never come off and are an example of unconditional love that still stands up to the bumps of time.